TechRadar
Google launches new open-source security scanning tool
OSV-Scanner tool may provide convenient access to a huge database of vulnerabilities, Google says. Google has just launched a new tool called OSV-Scanner, a free open source tool it says gives developers easy access to vulnerability information relevant to their project. In 2021, Google launched the OSV.dev service, a distributed...
Android apps are being "poisoned" by this awful malware
Researchers have discovered a program that’s binding malware to legitimate Android applications. As reported by The Register (opens in new tab), analysts for cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric learned of the “Zombinder” service while investigating another malware spread campaign using the ERMAC banking trojan, malware that TechRadar Pro has previously reported on.
What is IPSec?
Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) is simply a group of protocols used to send and receive encrypted data between devices. This is very useful when sending information over the internet, so many of the best VPN providers use IPSec to protect your data by establishing an encrypted ‘tunnel’ on their virtual private network.
Windows 11 could get mystery package of features in May 2023
Update might be a Moment, or Continuous Innovation upgrade, it’s all rather mysterious and confusing, frankly. Windows 11 is set for a sizeable update – though note, not one of Microsoft’s major feature updates – next spring, if the rumor mill is right. This comes from...
What is a proxy server?
Every time your browser connects to the internet it does so via a server - a computer dedicated to managing connections. This connection between your browser and a website is usually direct: anyone monitoring your connection can see the site you’ve visited. Your IP address is also available to anyone who wants to trace the connection back to your computer.
Hands on: DaVinci Resolve for iPad
DaVinci Resolve for iPad is a powerful video editing app designed to help you take professional creative projects to the next level. This full-featured solution from Blackmagic Design is free, with a premium upgrade - exactly like its desktop counterpart. We were impressed with the video editor's real-time color grading, multi-track audio, and timeline editing tools. Its advanced AI capabilities lets your edit videos quickly with incredible accuracy and precision. But, as it's still in beta, there are a few bugs.
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools
If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
Apple should fear the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the year ahead
If you want the fastest phone, buy an iPhone 14 Pro. If you want the best camera and selfies? DxOLabs says it’s the iPhone 14 Pro. The brightest and most accurate phone screen? Also the iPhone 14 Pro. Now, leaks suggest that Apple’s unchecked dominance could be in jeopardy, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the biggest threat the iPhone has faced in years.
15 best last-minute gifts from Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
December 25 is inching closer and closer, and if you're still searching for that perfect present, then you've come to the right place. We've been scouring the web to bring you the best last-minute gifts from popular online retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. We've searched for best-selling gifts that arrive in time for Christmas, and as a little bonus, every item we've listed is also on sale.
How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?
High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...
This essential PS5 accessory is back to its cheapest ever price
Alongside a surprise hour-long update, there's little else more frustrating than settling in for a gaming session only to discover that your PS5 controller is completely out of juice. You forgot to plug it in last night and now it's completely flat. We've all been there. It's a deflating experience,...
Hardware drivers approved by Microsoft used in ransomware attacks
Researchers at Sophos (opens in new tab) have identified that vulnerabilities in Microsoft-approved hardware drivers have been exploited in ransomware attacks by a group known as Cuba. A pair of files were found on compromised machines that Sophos says “work together to terminate processes or services used by a variety...
The case for consolidating your communications and IT support
Combining your communications and IT support solutions can help your business meet these challenges head on. In the last few years the way we work and collaborate has changed forever. With continued global disruption and changing ways of working, it’s never been more essential for small- and medium-sized businesses to stay connected. Cloud-based tools can be a great solution, but running too many disconnected systems at once can end up causing chaos rather than preventing it.
Legacy VPN will be replaced by ZTNA, sooner rather than later
2022 has been quite an eventful year for Perimeter 81. The Israel-based cloud and network security company is only four years old but has been at the forefront of the quest to replace legacy VPN (Virtual Private Networks) with ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Architecture) solutions. It raised $100 million in June 2022 (at a $1 billion valuation) to achieve this and has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) year over year.
Urbanista's 'endless' solar-powered wireless earbuds are now available to buy
Having created something of a stir back in the summer when first announced, Urbanista’s potentially ground-breaking Phoenix solar-powered true wireless earbuds are now finally available to buy. Originally unveiled back in August, the first-of-their-kind buds can be juiced up via a Powerfoyle solar cell panel on the charging case.
iPhone 14 owners in the UK can finally use its best safety feature
The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in the UK, France, and Germany and this safety tool could be the difference between life and death for some people. After a brief period of exclusivity to the US and Canada, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14...
What is TLS and how does it work?
TLS (Transport Layer Security) is a security protocol that is used to establish encrypted links between a web server and a browser in order to protect the data exchanged between them. TLS is the successor of SSL (opens in new tab) (Secure Sockets Layer) and is now the most widely...
It's finally, almost, nearly the end for Windows 7 and 8...soon
Windows 7 and 8/8.1 just got another nail in their coffins with the news that another vital app won't receive future updates for the operating systems in future updates. Microsoft has announced its Edge browser will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 within the next few weeks, coinciding with the company's scheduled end of regular security support on January 10, 2023.
Coros Apex 2 Pro review: Giving Garmin and Apple a run for their money
If long battery life is everything to you, the Coros Apex 2 Pro is one of the best sports watches you can buy. You also get lots of features and functionality, all wrapped up in a titanium alloy bezel that looks and feels hardy enough to take the rough and tumble of gyms and the great outdoors. Performance-wise, the Coros Apex Pro 2 is impressive too, reporting back with accurate stats via the comprehensive supplementary app. The dual-GPS and maps features add value too, especially for folks who expect to be heading far off the beaten track during their workouts. They don’t add sufficient value to make this sports watch any better, mind you.
