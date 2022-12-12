If long battery life is everything to you, the Coros Apex 2 Pro is one of the best sports watches you can buy. You also get lots of features and functionality, all wrapped up in a titanium alloy bezel that looks and feels hardy enough to take the rough and tumble of gyms and the great outdoors. Performance-wise, the Coros Apex Pro 2 is impressive too, reporting back with accurate stats via the comprehensive supplementary app. The dual-GPS and maps features add value too, especially for folks who expect to be heading far off the beaten track during their workouts. They don’t add sufficient value to make this sports watch any better, mind you.

4 HOURS AGO