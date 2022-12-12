The finale of The White Lotus Season 2 may have already aired, but the Italian party vibes will live on forever. On Dec. 11, ahead of the final episode, Twitter user @girlbosskenroy shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast dancing and partying together. “god i want to party with the white lotus cast” they wrote with the clip, which amassed almost 300,000 views as of writing. Many beloved cast members, such as Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco are seen dancing, singing karaoke, and enjoying some drinks, presumably in Italy between filming the HBO Max show. “A Far L'amore Cominicia Tu” by Raffaella Carrà plays over the montage, and suddenly we’re back in Taormina, Aperol Spritz in hand without a care in the world.

3 DAYS AGO