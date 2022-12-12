Read full article on original website
Oscar Contender ‘Shut Up And Paint’ Reveals Dilemma Of Artist Titus Kaphar, Whose Work Is Valued, But His Message Not
In 2018, the Fox News host Laura Ingraham—irritated over political comments made by LeBron James—told the NBA star to just “shut up and dribble.” Artist Titus Kaphar can identify. He has been recognized as a major talent, with work that offers “new paths forward for art, away from its white, hegemonic traditions” (as artsy.net put it). Despite his prominence in the field he has been told, essentially, to “shut up and paint”—can the social commentary and just keep cranking out canvases. Shut Up and Paint, the Oscar-contending short documentary directed by Kaphar and Alex Mallis, explores his dilemma as an increasingly successful...
Tony Revolori (‘Willow’): Starring in the epic fantasy drama was like ‘living out your imagination, but in real life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It felt like I was living out my fantasy,” declares Tony Revolori about his leading role in the Disney+ fantasy drama “Willow.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m sure everyone hopefully has done it as kids where you pick up a stick and you pretend it’s a sword. You’re a knight, you’re a samurai, or whatever it might be. It’s living out your imagination, but in real life.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE dozens of interviews with 2023 awards contenders Revolori stars as Prince Graydon in the highly anticipated “Willow,” the sequel series to the Ron Howard-directed and George...
Bustle
Superhero-Comedy Extraordinary Is Filling A Misfits-Shaped Void In Our Lives
Still mourning the end of Killing Eve and Derry Girls? You’re in luck on both counts – the producers of the Jodie Comer-starring dark comedy have a new show on the way called Extraordinary, and it features none other than Sister Michael actor Siobhán McSweeney as a cast member. The debut show from comedy writer Emma Moran – a script-writer for political panel show Have I Got News For You – the premise is reminding us of another classic show that focuses on unexpected superpowers, in the best possible way. Interest piqued? Here’s everything else we know.
Bustle
Who Is Meghann Fahy Dating? She Is Linked To Her White Lotus Co-Star
The second season of the HBO hit The White Lotus just took its final bow, and arguably one of the biggest breakouts of the series was the widespread discovery of The Bold Type alum Meghann Fahy. Fahy plays Daphne in The White Lotus, a woman on vacation with her rich and unfaithful husband Cameron (Theo James), who has more depth than initially meets the eye. Onscreen, she has undeniable chemistry with James (and, honestly, every other character she comes across), which may have you wondering who Fahy is seeing in real life.
Bustle
BBC’s Strike: Troubled Blood Takes Inspiration From Real Serial Killers
The Christmas telly schedule is starting to take shape, with the fifth series of BBC One’s Strike gracing screens across the UK. Based on the Cormoran Strike series by J.K. Rowling, published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the crime drama stars Tom Burke as the titular private investigator alongside Holliday Grainger as his assistant and business partner Robin Ellacott. This time around, they’re investigating a cold case from the early 1970s. But did this crime actually happen? Is Strike: Troubled Blood based on a true story?
Bustle
J.K. Rowling Has More Books Planned For The Cormoran Strike Series
Starring Tom Burke as private investigator Cormoran Blue Strike and Holliday Grainger as his assistant and business partner Robin Ellacott, Strike is back for its fifth series on BBC One. Strike: Troubled Blood is adapted from the novel of the same name by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The fifth instalment of the Strike series, Troubled Blood sees Strike and Ellacott tasked with solving a cold case from the 1970s. Much like the other seasons (and books), Troubled Blood works as a stand-alone story and a continuation of the broader Strike series. But will there be a season 6 of Strike?
Bustle
What Taylor Swift’s Love For The Number 13 Really Means, According To A Numerologist
In 2009, Taylor Swift drew the number 13 on her hand in eyeliner before concerts so she could take the stage fearlessly. Thirteen years later (of course), numbers are still integral to her work. “I love numbers. Numbers kind of rule my world,” she told fellow singer-songwriter Paul McCartney during a Nov. 13, 2020 Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” conversation. Did Swift influence that precise podcast date? Almost certainly.
Bustle
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In January
The new year tends to elicit mixed feelings — optimism and nostalgia; looking back while looking forward. Luckily, this January, Netflix is ushering in the year with exciting spinoffs of beloved franchises for that perfect blend of old and new. Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) of That ’70s Show return to shepherd a new generation of vacationing teens in That ’90s Show. Set in 1995, the now-grandparents to Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, will be joined by a new gang — as well as cameos from several original cast members.
Bustle
The White Lotus Fans Need To Know If Ethan Slept With Daphne In The Finale
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2 finale. After the explosive finale of White Lotus Season 2, fans are dying to know if Ethan (Will Sharpe) slept with Daphne (Meghann Fahy). As fans will recall, Ethan spent his vacation worried about whether his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), had cheated on him with his fellow Yale alum Cameron (Theo James). Harper admits that Ethan’s suspicions were true — Cameron did try to make a move on her, but things didn’t escalate beyond a kiss. After Ethan confronts Cameron in a much-anticipated fight, he tells Daphne he thinks their respective spouses slept together.
Bustle
Aubrey Plaza Thinks Cam & Harper Slept Together On The White Lotus
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2. Aubrey Plaza has weighed in on The White Lotus who-slept-with-who discourse. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Golden Globe-nominated actor discussed the Mike White-directed HBO Max dark comedy’s big question of whether Harper (Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) slept together in Season 2. “I know what happened, OK?” she told Meyers on the Dec. 12 appearance, referring to a moment where Harper and Cameron locked themselves in her hotel room while her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) was at the beach.
Bustle
Chad Michael Murray Is “Deathly Afraid” To Watch One Tree Hill
In the CW drama One Tree Hill, audiences watched the Tree Hill locals grow out of their high school jerseys (go Ravens!) and into complex adults over nine seasons. A decade since it went off the air in 2011, the show still retains a cult following keen on series crossovers and reunions.
Bustle
Watch TheWhite Lotus Cast Dance & Party In These Behind-The-Scenes Videos
The finale of The White Lotus Season 2 may have already aired, but the Italian party vibes will live on forever. On Dec. 11, ahead of the final episode, Twitter user @girlbosskenroy shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast dancing and partying together. “god i want to party with the white lotus cast” they wrote with the clip, which amassed almost 300,000 views as of writing. Many beloved cast members, such as Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco are seen dancing, singing karaoke, and enjoying some drinks, presumably in Italy between filming the HBO Max show. “A Far L'amore Cominicia Tu” by Raffaella Carrà plays over the montage, and suddenly we’re back in Taormina, Aperol Spritz in hand without a care in the world.
Bustle
Portia’s White Lotus Finale Outfit May Be Her Most Chaotic Look Yet
When I say the internet is divided on the looks of White Lotus season 2, it’s literally trending on Twitter as I write this. Portia is at the center of the fashion controversy, with viewers trying to decipher her Gen Z aesthetic. Is it a hit or a miss? Is this what Y2K fashion was really like? Fans have even gone as far as comparing her looks to early 2000s style icon Lizzie McGuire. And while they’re not wrong, it’s also a quaint reminder of the pure chaos that was 2000s fashion.
Bustle
Katie Holmes Just Wore A Y2K-Style Dress Over Jeans On The Red Carpet
Calling all my fellow Dawson’s Creek fans. Our girl Katie Holmes just rocked a bold ‘fit that many wouldn’t dare try today: the ever-controversial dress-over-jeans trend. This look, which peaked in the early aughts (read: sometime around 2004), was pretty quick to go out of style. Until recently, that is. Slowly but surely, more and more celebrities and influencers have taken to embracing the polarizing and very nostalgic combo. Holmes is just the latest to do so.
Bustle
Beatrice Grannò Unpacks Mia & Lucia’s Happy Ending On The White Lotus
Fans are declaring The White Lotus’ Italian duo Lucia and Mia the winners of Season 2 after the finale — and star Beatrice Grannò agrees. “It's not a competition, but they kind of won the game,” says Grannò, who plays Mia. After Tanya (Jennifer...
Bustle
White Lotus
Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2. Hindsight may be 20/20, but as it turns out, several clues about The White Lotus’ biggest Season 2 finale twists — including the shocking fate of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya — were in front of our eyes the whole time. As the HBO series’ opening credits designers, Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford, recently explained to Mashable, each time an actor’s name appears onscreen in the title sequence, the corresponding fresco reveals something about their character’s arc. “For each character, we came back with 10 storylines that would work,” Crawford said.
