Sean Manaea Sign with SF Giants

The former A's pitcher is headed across the Bay

Jon Heyman is reporting that Sean Manaea and the SF Giants are in agreement on a two year, $25M deal with an opt out.

After being traded to the Oakland Athletics from the Kansas City Royals as a prospect in the Ben Zobrist deal in 2015, Manaea became a fan favorite when he debuted with the A's a year later.

From his different hair styles, to his constant smile and the way he interacted with his teammates, Manaea was a great fit with the Oakland A's. The no-hitter he tossed against the Red Sox has to be the highlight of his tenure with the club. Being around him a little bit in the A's clubhouse, the only way I can describe the lefty is delightful.

He was traded before the 2022 season to the San Diego Padres for prospects Adrián Martínez and Euribiel Angeles. With Bob Melvin's Padres, Manaea went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA across 158 innings, a full run higher than his mark from the previous season with Oakland.

Manaea provides the Giants with some depth at starting pitcher, and he has the ability to be a top guy on any given night. He is also prone to struggles for a few starts at a time. With the A's in 2021 it was the entire month of August, where he posted a 9.90 ERA across 20 innings pitched. He entered the month with a 3.01 ERA on the season and by the time it was all over, it had risen nearly a full run.

It's also interesting that he is signing with an NL West team, because the Los Angeles Dodgers have given Manaea a hard time throughout his career. In eight games (six starts), Manaea has tossed 31 1/3 innings against L.A., and racked up an 8.90 ERA and a 1.787 WHIP.

While it's never fun seeing former A's play across the Bay, it's impossible to root against Sean Manaea.