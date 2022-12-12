ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Sunderland players have the best shooting accuracy this season?

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Who is hot, and who is not, among the Sunderland squad when it comes to shots on target?

Given the injuries that Sunderland have had to their strikers this season, they certainly haven't struggled for goals.

In fact, Sunderland are one of the top scoring teams in the Championship heading into Monday's game against West Brom.

When you watch them, though, it does feel to the eye at least that the Black Cats don't really hit the target as often as they should. Perhaps that is unfair, though, given only seven Championship clubs have had more shots on target so far this season.

So, we took a look at the individual player stats to see which players were finding the target and which were not, and there were definitely a few surprises in there.

Just click through the gallery to see who, starting with the most wasteful, what the shooting accuracy of the Sunderland players is like so far this season.

Note: only players who have attempted more than ten shots this season have been included.

Alex Pritchard has a couple of goals to his name this season against Huddersfield and Millwall, and he is statistically Sunderland’s most creative player too. When it comes to shooting, though, the former Norwich man is really struggling this season. He has attempted the most shots of all Sunderland players (32) and found the target with just six of them. That’s an accuracy rate of a fairly dismal 18.8% .

