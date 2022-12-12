Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: 'We're giving so no child goes without at Christmas'
With Christmas fast approaching, many people are making plans to celebrate and give presents to family and friends. But with the rising cost of living, festivities for many will be more muted this year, with some families not even able to afford basic essentials. Sebby's Corner, a charity that works...
BBC
Cost of Living: Residents using Wolverhampton's warm spaces as lifeline
Rising heating bills led one woman to choose visiting a warm space over staying in to wait for a food parcel. "It was that cold this morning, I'd got two choices - wait for the parcel or come and get warm and the warmth won this morning, " she told BBC News.
BBC
Cost of living: Benefits mistake led to three years of poverty
A man who said he lived in poverty for three years because he was not assessed properly for disability benefits has received a government apology. Haydn Valentine, 62, from Eastbourne, has emphysema and advanced liver disease, and is unable to work. He said he couldn't afford his heating, was "freezing...
BBC
Youth homelessness: 'Shelters are full every night'
"We're trapped in a world where there's no growth," says Kaitlyn, who is 19. "It's not easy to get a job, save money, go back to school." After being kicked out by her parents, she was left homeless and turned to charities to help rebuild her life. Homelessness charities say...
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Todmorden: PAWS animal rescue charity's plea for new home
Volunteers at an animal rescue charity in West Yorkshire have pleaded for help in their search for a new home. Todmorden-based PAWS has been seeking new premises since February, following a notice to vacate from its landlord. The charity said it had until January 2023 before it faced court action...
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
2 teens rescued from UK slingshot ride after bungee cord snaps: reports
A bungee cord snapped on a slingshot ride at London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Wednesday, temporarily trapping two people inside the attraction's capsule.
BBC
Sandwell children to get vouchers for Christmas food
Children are to receive £15 a week for food over the Christmas holidays. The vouchers will be distributed by schools to more than 18,000 children in Sandwell eligible for free meals, said the council. The local authority has set aside £1.8m to fund the scheme, which will continue during...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Welsh shops and restaurants to get business rate help
Welsh shops, leisure venues, restaurants and bars will get extra help with business rates next year, matching support offered in England. Relief for the industries, which received significant help during the pandemic, will be increased from 50% to 75% from April. Wales will also follow England in freezing the rate...
BBC
Westminster council fighting public urination with 'splash back' paint
Revellers thinking of urinating in public could be given a nasty surprise after Soho's streets were painted with a special "splash back" substance. Westminster City Council has launched a campaign following complaints from residents. The council has spent £950,000 a year cleaning up after a spike in incidents since lockdown...
BBC
Chatton regulars' shock at girl's plea for clean clothes for Christmas
Pub regulars offering to buy Christmas presents for children said they were shocked to get a plea from a child asking for clean clothes. Staff at the Percy Arms in Chatton, Northumberland, asked carers and social workers to write tags from children to hang on the Christmas tree. They were...
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
A money lesson I learned as a kid determined the house I live in and the car I drive as an adult
Her first purchase at age 5 taught her there's no use in spending on what everyone else values — you have to spend money on what makes you happy.
BBC
Cost of living crisis raises parents' fears of child exploitation
Parents have raised concerns about the risk of child exploitation as a result of the cost of living crisis. A safeguarding event in Bristol heard children felt they were under pressure to keep up with the latest technology. Those who did not were at risk of being lured into crime...
Comments / 0