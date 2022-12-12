Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
Physician Assistant Graduate Eager to Provide Primary Care in Hometown
Stephen Brown’s family has been a healthcare fixture in his hometown of Mansfield. His dad and brother are the second and third generation of Ohioans to work in the family’s optometry practice. His mother’s a nurse and an older sister is a physical therapist assistant. After graduating...
utoledo.edu
State Awards UToledo $823,200 for Choose Ohio First Scholarships to Support Workforce Pipeline
The Ohio Department of Higher Education awarded The University of Toledo a five-year, $823,200 grant through the Choose Ohio First program to provide scholarships to students pursuing pharmaceutical sciences, engineering technology and actuarial sciences, a field that assesses financial risks in the insurance and finance fields using mathematical and statistical methods.
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
In celebration of Saturday’s Commencement, we wind back the UToledo clock more than a century to students graduating from the College of Education circa 1918. For details on the celebration for the Class of 2022, visit utoledo.edu/commencement.
utoledo.edu
Education Student Fuels Teaching Passion in Korea Work-Study Program
Mitchell Grilliot expected to graduate from UToledo with a degree in engineering. After three semesters at the College of Engineering, however, Grilliot, a resident of Perrysburg, realized he didn’t enjoy coding at all. In a quick attempt to find a new career path, he switched into the Judith Herb...
utoledo.edu
2020-22 Alcohol, Other Drugs Programs Biennial Review Available
The U.S. Department of Education’s Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Regulations require institutions of higher education to review their alcohol and other drug programs and policies every two years. As such, The University of Toledo prepares a review biennially in accordance with federal guidelines. Read the report online. “The purpose...
utoledo.edu
Rocket Named Third-Team All-America Defensive Back by Associated Press
Toledo sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named to his second major All-America team on Monday, earning third-team distinctions from the Associated Press as a defensive back. Last week, Mitchell earned Second-Team All-America honors from Walter Camp, the longest-running college football All-America team, having made selections since 1889. The Associated Press...
utoledo.edu
Kids Night, Rocket Baby Race Set for Dec. 29 Rockets’ Game vs. Lourdes
A Kids Night and the Rockets’ Baby Race will be held at the Toledo men’s basketball team’s final non-conference game vs. Lourdes University on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tip-off time for the contest is set for 6 p.m. Kids of all ages will be able to have their...
utoledo.edu
University to Close for Winter Break
As a reminder, the University will close for the annual winter break from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, at a time when most departments are slower than usual. Access to buildings will be restricted, and facility operations and ground maintenance also will be limited during the break. The University of Toledo Medical Center and its operations will remain open for patients and their guests.
