Warwick, NY

Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council, re-formed, gathered carolers to celebrate

The newly re-formed Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council hosted a caroling event at the Nativity in Lewis Park on Sunday evening, December 11. Local pastors, faith leaders and community members alike gathered to sing of hope and celebrate. Mayor Michael Newhard expressed gratitude for the newly re-formed ecumenical council and hope...
WARWICK, NY
New year brings new voice over and acting classes at AFTSPA

Voice over and acting workshops in January have been announced by the Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts. The Voice Over Level 1 Workshop on Zoom, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., will cover how to analyze the script, how to engage your listener and how to connect to the copy, followed by student questions in a Q & A .
GOSHEN, NY
Bowling fundraiser to support Break the Silence comfort supplies

Elizabeth Verboys is on a mission to help “Break the Silence.” For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Wisdom Wings, she is creating care packages for sexual abuse victims to provide comfort while going through the reporting process. Elizabeth started this endeavor by doing research. She learned that...
WARWICK, NY

