wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Explains Why Top WWE Star Is 'Killing It' At The Moment
For some WWE talent, it can take a long time to fully come into their own as a performer, but when they do, they're firing on all cylinders. Stars like Roman Reigns have been in the industry for many years, but it's undeniable he's putting in better character work than ever before. Just ask Reigns' fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre. The "Scottish Warrior" recently sat down with Faction 919 and, while discussing his favorite people to work with, revealed his thoughts on why Reigns is performing at such a high level right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Jungle Boy Apparently Gains A New Ally On AEW Dynamite
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry did not send for HOOK, but gained an ally in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil during the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode in Garland, Texas. Following his victory over Brian Cage, Perry referred to himself as a "Giant Slayer" for defeating Cage Wednesday and Luchasaurus...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
wrestlinginc.com
Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun
For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Scarlett Bordeaux Was Incredibly Upset About WWE Creative Decision
Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were one of the hottest acts coming out of "WWE NXT" in 2021. Bourdeaux was an integral part of Kross's presentation and success. She accompanied him during his entrance and matches, which made them a dominant force in "NXT." But when they received their main roster call-up and Kross debuted on "WWE Raw," Bordeaux was nowhere to be seen. Fans of the duo were shocked at the change, and according to Kross, Bordeaux was not happy about the situation either.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
nodq.com
Mia Yim seemingly addresses photo of herself posing with Austin Theory
A photo has been circulating around social media of Mia Yim posing with WWE United States champion Austin Theory. Some fans were making jokes that Mia’s husband Keith Lee might not like the photo and Mia wrote “it’s not funny” in response. Mia seemingly addressed the...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Gives Insight Into His Relationship With MJF
MJF is the current AEW World Champion and has been one of the most consistent top heels in AEW and the entire wrestling business for the past few years. Many have shared their thoughts on MJF recently becoming AEW World Champion at Full Gear, such as Ricky Starks, who was very negative about MJF winning the title. One man who is never afraid to share his opinion about AEW or its stars, which is commonly on the negative side, is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former Senior Vice President of WCW addressed his thoughts on MJF and discussed his relationship with the current AEW World Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE with suggestions it had to do with content she was posting on a third-party website. Mandy Rose has been released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
