Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

The Dining Room adds fine dining choice to downtown Madison | Business

If you had the time, and the money, you could go to Bacchanalia in Atlanta, a restaurant in Atlanta magazine hailed as the “monarch of fine dining terrain.”. But since last week with the opening of The Dining Room by MAD Hospitality owner Preston Snyder at the intersection of Hancock and East Washington Street in Madison, there is no point.
MADISON, WI
Business Spotlight: Renier Hotopp Law

Renier Hotopp Law, a Boutique Law Firm specializing in Divorce, Child Support/Custody, is open for business, striving to serve clients in Southeastern Wisconsin. The women-owned firm is run by Lindsay Renier, an experienced attorney. The newer firm officially opened in June 2020, but in May 2022, Reiner Hotopp Law put...
Madison East High’s new snack fridge helps fight food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides free food to more than 50 school markets in 16 counties; but getting students and their families to take that food can be a challenge. School leaders frequently find themselves combatting stigmas associated with food insecurity, which can...
How levy limits put Madison’s budget in a squeeze – Tone Madison

Photo by Eduardo Santos on Flickr, map via UW Digital Collections/City of Madison. Even a fast-growing city can’t grow fast enough to overcome state property-tax caps and inflation. Imagine you are in the clutches of a snake slowly cutting off your blood flow. You have just enough room to...
Madison explores ways to expand driver’s ed as pandemic worsens access

The state slashed funding to driver’s education in schools around 2004, and ever since districts have struggled to keep programs funded. Madison leaders are considering ways to expand driver’s education in schools to combat inequities that have only grown worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the city’s...
Girls Basketball: Hudson, Morenci, Madison win

The two teams were almost even after eight minutes, but Hudson eventually pulled away. Taylor Kopin scored a career-high 21 points for Hudson, who had three other players scored eight points apiece. Top performers. Taylor Kopin (Hudson) finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals. Lauren Hill...
