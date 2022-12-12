For the drive home in Kenosha: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday’s outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO