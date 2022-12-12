Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Mara Braun, Katie Borowicz lead Gophers women’s basketball over Wisconsin-Milwaukee
It was late in the third quarter Wednesday at Williams Arena, in front of an announced crowd of 6,291 fans made up mainly of screaming kids – on Field Trip Day at the Barn – when things finally clicked into place for the Gophers women’s basketball team.
Tremper girls basketball team rallies past Racine Lutheran
The Tremper High School girls basketball team fell behind by double digits early, but came back in the second half Tuesday for a 52-42 victory over Racine Lutheran in a nonconference game at Racine. The Trojans (6-2) trailed 18-7 in the first 13 minutes of the first half, then began...
Carthage College basketball and wrestling roundup
KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at Carthage College athletics this week. Carthage men’s basketball continues winning streak. Two players with Racine and Kenosha county ties helped the Carthage men’s basketball team push its winning streak to six straight Friday at Millikin.
David A Kraus
RACINE- David Alan Kraus, 72, of Parker, CO and formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. He was born in Racine, WI on July 12, 1950, to Donald and Helen (nee: Maysian) Kraus. David was united...
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023
TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
Improving road conditions Thursday with more light snow the next few days
Wet snow and rain from Wednesday night has mostly wrapped up. We just have a few light snow showers lingering in inland communities but the heavy, wet rain and snow has ended and additional snow accumulation Thursday morning looks unlikely. Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha stayed mostly rain with just a touch of slush but inland and northern counties that were under the winter weather advisory picked up anywhere from 1-5″ of snow.
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged into Fillinger Millwork, a single-locationn millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through it fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis
KENOSHA—Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Robert “Bob” A. DeAngelis, 59, of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born on August 12, 1963, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Donald DeAngelis and Gloria (Ridolfi) DeAngelis Peterson. He was a 1981 graduate of Bradford High School.
Business Spotlight: Renier Hotopp Law
Renier Hotopp Law, a Boutique Law Firm specializing in Divorce, Child Support/Custody, is open for business, striving to serve clients in Southeastern Wisconsin. The women-owned firm is run by Lindsay Renier, an experienced attorney. The newer firm officially opened in June 2020, but in May 2022, Reiner Hotopp Law put...
Milwaukee’s rising crime, police feel change in community: ‘Not normal’
MILWAUKEE – It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quietly, but it does not last long....
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecast. We’ll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday’s outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
112 Animals Found In Milwaukee Home
The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The organization said there was a large variety of animals in the home, unfortunately not all of them made it. Group Director Karen Sparapani said “Every time you...
Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks out
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty’s Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance who’s known by family and close friends as simply, ‘ Rain’. “This is...
Gov. Tony Evers hosts listening session in Kenosha
Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials. Wisconsin Gov. Tony acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party at...
Assembly leaders discuss visions for budget surplus
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) spoke about their priorities for the state’s projected $6 billion budget surplus at an online panel hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum Friday. The discussion follows the nonpartisan research organization’s report showing that Wisconsin is in a better position this year to make new commitments and take on the increasing costs of ongoing state and local services.
Milwaukee police find missing 11-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police find missing 11-year-old girl. Amariyana West was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger jacket over a blue polo sweater and blue jeans. She was last seen at 8:15 am Tuesday near North 12th West and State streets. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is an 89% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Patricia A. Cummings
KENOSHA—Patricia A. Cummings, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born September 2, 1937, in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Garrie and Arlene (Osborn) Zepp. She settled in Kenosha, WI in...
