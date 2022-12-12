Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
kenosha.com
Holiday traditions at Kenosha’s Winter Holiday HarborMarket
Andrea Forgianni is the Executive Director of the Kenosha HarborMarket, which was founded in 2003. Holidays are about traditions — traditions that change and grow. And, what fun it is when we begin to make new memories with our families and friends that become traditions!. One of many traditions...
kenosha.com
A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha’s Christmas Lane?
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks out
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty’s Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance who’s known by family and close friends as simply, ‘ Rain’. “This is...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket taking place Saturday at The Stella
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Grassroots group Save Our Samaritan is working to prevent seniors from being forced out of the Samaritan Home
Washington Co., Wi – There is a grassroots effort gaining steam in West Bend, Wi with hopes of saving an iconic resource in the community for senior citizens as the future of the Samaritan Home is being weighed by the Washington County Board. “People want to know how they...
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library Dec. 12 – 18
The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
WISN
Waukesha officer, woman exchange gunfire in basement of home; female shooter found dead
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon during a well-being check on Oakdale Drive near Wisteria Lane. Hannah Pierce lives down the street and said she was home as the chaotic scene unfolded. "I kept hearing a bunch of sirens and I'm thinking, wow something...
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David A Kraus
RACINE- David Alan Kraus, 72, of Parker, CO and formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. He was born in Racine, WI on July 12, 1950, to Donald and Helen (nee: Maysian) Kraus. David was united...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s rising crime, police feel change in community: ‘Not normal’
MILWAUKEE – It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quietly, but it does not last long....
wlip.com
Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Patricia A. Cummings
KENOSHA—Patricia A. Cummings, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born September 2, 1937, in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Garrie and Arlene (Osborn) Zepp. She settled in Kenosha, WI in...
wuwm.com
You may think you know what happened in the Slender Man Stabbing. Here's the story behind the salacious headlines
Nearly a decade ago, a stabbing in Waukesha stunned the community and made international headlines. It became known as the Slender Man stabbing, named for an internet meme that morphed into an ideology for two 12-year-old girls who stabbed and nearly killed their best friend in a wooded area in Waukesha.
fox5ny.com
Robbie has been living in a dog shelter for 9 years. Can you give him a home?
ROSELLE, Illinois - For 9 years, Robbie the dog has known only the walls of an animal shelter in suburban Chicago, but there's hope that this year, he could spend Christmas in a real home. Robbie was rescued by the nonprofit Pets and Vets USA in 2014, hours before he...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
