Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Holiday traditions at Kenosha's Winter Holiday HarborMarket

Andrea Forgianni is the Executive Director of the Kenosha HarborMarket, which was founded in 2003. Holidays are about traditions — traditions that change and grow. And, what fun it is when we begin to make new memories with our families and friends that become traditions!. One of many traditions...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

A two-horse open sleigh on Kenosha's Christmas Lane?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha's Steve and Debbie Hartfield have lived on Christmas Lane since the City of Kenosha officially renamed 68th Street...
KENOSHA, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he'd arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket taking place Saturday at The Stella

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library Dec. 12 – 18

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

David A Kraus

RACINE- David Alan Kraus, 72, of Parker, CO and formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. He was born in Racine, WI on July 12, 1950, to Donald and Helen (nee: Maysian) Kraus. David was united...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera's husband, and the girls' father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Patricia A. Cummings

KENOSHA—Patricia A. Cummings, 85 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born September 2, 1937, in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Garrie and Arlene (Osborn) Zepp. She settled in Kenosha, WI in...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL

