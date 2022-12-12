Recorded State Government Meetings Available Through New League of Women Voters Channel

Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Alabama Coal Miners Begin Their 20th Month on Strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood reached a milestone Thursday: They’ve spent 20 months on strike. That’s well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it’s the longest strike in Alabama’s history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
Comments / 0