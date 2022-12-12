ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

Deadspin

No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa

After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news

It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The worrisome news for Garoppolo and the Niners is that it isn’t a good one. It was thought a few weeks ago that Garoppolo might be able to return to the 49ers for the playoffs since he didn’t appear to have broken his foot. But on Wednesday, his status changed for the worse.
