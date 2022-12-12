ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Substantial Amount of Snow with Strong Winds Could Cause Travel Disruptions and Slow Commutes in Midwest

By Kenneth John
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Potential Tornado Outbreaks and Severe Weather Could Emerge this December 2022

Weather reports have been monitoring potential tornado outbreaks and severe weather that could emerge this month or before the end of the year. Early December has been marked with severe weather conditions in portions of the United States. Recently, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana recorded violent tornadoes that left widespread power outages and damages. The weather conditions unloaded heavy snow and rain, and flood risks and travel hazards were reported.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Snow and Ice Storm Will Fall on Portions of Northeast; Pennsylvania, Washington, and New York Could Expect Wintry Weather

The latest forecast warned widespread snow would unload in portions of the Northeast. A mixture of snow and rain would also unleash New York, Pennsylvania and Washington as many Americans are preparing to rush for the Christmas Holiday. Since Monday, the previous forecast reported that severe weather conditions could unfold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snowstorm Could Unload Heavy Snowfall in the Northeast; New York, Washington and Philadelphia Could Expect Rounds of Rain

The latest forecast warned that snowstorms unload in portions of the Northeastern United States, which could cause heavy rainfall and snow. As severe weather conditions persist, residents in the Northeastern United States should expect significant travel disruptions and potential flooding this week. The beginning of the week could be challenging...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
natureworldnews.com

Brutal Winter Storm, Whiteout Conditions Hits Southern California, Flights Delayed, Roads Closed

As a severe winter storm barrels through southern California, creating whiteout conditions in some areas, flights are delayed and roads are closed. A severe winter storm with wind gusts reaching 80 mph was moving toward the interior of the country on Monday, threatening to batter a large portion of the country with feet of snow and wind gusts close to 80 mph.
COLORADO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Planning on hitting the slopes at a Vail Resort this weekend in Ohio? Not so fast.

Mother Nature has not been kind to Ohio's ski resorts so far this December. Relatively warm temperatures and a lack of meaningful snow has scuttled Vail Resorts plans to open Alpine Valley in Geauga County along with Boston Mills and Brandywine in Summit County and Mad River in Zanesfield on Friday. Vail Resorts spokesperson Pamela Hoye said the crews...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
natureworldnews.com

Knowing Tornado Watches and Warnings Could Help Prepare for Severe Weather Conditions, Forecast Recommends

With the threat of tornadoes and twisters, it is important to know tornado watches and warnings that could help motorists and people prepare for severe weather conditions. Tornadoes and twisters could be extremely dangerous, leaving widespread damage and deaths. It is a life-threatening situation and every minute matters in preparation.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Oregon Experienced a Historic Die-off of Fir Trees in 2022, Leaving Hillsides Littered With Red, Dead Trees

A historic die-off of fir trees occurred in drought-stricken Oregonbpnl eaving patches of red, dead trees on hillsides that were once covered in green conifers. Researchers began referring to the affected regions as firmageddon when they passed overhead during airborne surveys that determined the size of the die-off since the damage to fir trees was so severe.
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms and Flooding Rainfall to Unload This Week in Southern US

This week's latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions could bring thunderstorms, flooding rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadoes to portions of the South Central States and southeastern United States. People in the affected areas should keep updated with the weather conditions as significant damage to property and threats...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cold Front Alert: Renewed ‘Unsettled Weather’ for Eastern Australia Expected This Week

A cold front is causing a combination of severe storms and wet weather in some parts of Australia, as forecasted to be the weather conditions this week by Australian weather authorities. Weather warnings have been in place for affected areas as multiple weather hazards like heavy rain, large hail, strong winds, and heavy snow are possible for Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.
natureworldnews.com

Twisters Strike Central US, EF2 Tornado Causes Damage in Oklahoma

Severe weather outbreak in the Central US led to a series of twisters hitting the region, including an EF2 tornado in Wayne, Oklahoma where it left a trail of destruction. The overnight Wayne tornado did not cause any casualties but damaged several structures when it struck the Oklahoma town in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13.
WAYNE, OK
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Conditions to Hit in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Southern US; Significant Risk of Tornado Outbreaks Could Emerge

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions could unload in portions of South Central United States, including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, where significant flooding could occur. In addition, the forecast added that risks of tornado outbreaks could emerge. Americans in the affected areas or with threats of tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Glaciers in Both Hemispheres Are Anticipated To Recede More Quickly Due to a Combination of Global Atmospheric Warming

According to one research, the combination of global atmospheric warming and westerly winds moving toward the poles would certainly accelerate the retreat of mountain glaciers in both hemispheres. The researchers linked global temperature and wind variations to glacier snowline heights in New Zealand's Southern Alps and Europe's Alps across nearly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy