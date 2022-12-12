Substantial Amount of Snow with Strong Winds Could Cause Travel Disruptions and Slow Commutes in Midwest

Read full article on original website
Forecasts Warn Potential Tornado Outbreaks and Severe Weather Could Emerge this December 2022
Weather reports have been monitoring potential tornado outbreaks and severe weather that could emerge this month or before the end of the year. Early December has been marked with severe weather conditions in portions of the United States. Recently, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana recorded violent tornadoes that left widespread power outages and damages. The weather conditions unloaded heavy snow and rain, and flood risks and travel hazards were reported.
Storm Hazards and Snow Storms Could Affect Over 15 Million People in the US, Forecast Advisory Warns
A recent report warned storm hazards and snow storms could affect over 15 million people in the United States this week. Early December was challenging for some portions of the US as severe weather conditions with a mixture of snow and rain unloaded in the Northeast, West Coast, South Central US and Midwest.
Widespread Snow and Ice Storm Will Fall on Portions of Northeast; Pennsylvania, Washington, and New York Could Expect Wintry Weather
The latest forecast warned widespread snow would unload in portions of the Northeast. A mixture of snow and rain would also unleash New York, Pennsylvania and Washington as many Americans are preparing to rush for the Christmas Holiday. Since Monday, the previous forecast reported that severe weather conditions could unfold...
Snowstorm Could Unload Heavy Snowfall in the Northeast; New York, Washington and Philadelphia Could Expect Rounds of Rain
The latest forecast warned that snowstorms unload in portions of the Northeastern United States, which could cause heavy rainfall and snow. As severe weather conditions persist, residents in the Northeastern United States should expect significant travel disruptions and potential flooding this week. The beginning of the week could be challenging...
Brutal Winter Storm, Whiteout Conditions Hits Southern California, Flights Delayed, Roads Closed
As a severe winter storm barrels through southern California, creating whiteout conditions in some areas, flights are delayed and roads are closed. A severe winter storm with wind gusts reaching 80 mph was moving toward the interior of the country on Monday, threatening to batter a large portion of the country with feet of snow and wind gusts close to 80 mph.
Planning on hitting the slopes at a Vail Resort this weekend in Ohio? Not so fast.
Mother Nature has not been kind to Ohio's ski resorts so far this December. Relatively warm temperatures and a lack of meaningful snow has scuttled Vail Resorts plans to open Alpine Valley in Geauga County along with Boston Mills and Brandywine in Summit County and Mad River in Zanesfield on Friday. Vail Resorts spokesperson Pamela Hoye said the crews...
Knowing Tornado Watches and Warnings Could Help Prepare for Severe Weather Conditions, Forecast Recommends
With the threat of tornadoes and twisters, it is important to know tornado watches and warnings that could help motorists and people prepare for severe weather conditions. Tornadoes and twisters could be extremely dangerous, leaving widespread damage and deaths. It is a life-threatening situation and every minute matters in preparation.
Geminids Meteor Showers to Unfold in the Sky; Wintry Weather Could Affect Astronomy Events Viewing
Astronomy lovers could expect new exciting and most-awaited astronomical events this December. The report said that Geminids Meteor Showers could emerge in the sky on Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. Those waiting for the Geminids Meteor Showers should prepare their cameras as the astronomical event could unload 100 meteors per...
Millions of People in the United States Will Be Affected by Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Conditions
Wednesday, the catastrophic storm system that demolished houses in the South threatened additional tornadoes, freezing rain, hazardous travel, and power disruptions. At least two people have been killed as a severe winter storm rolls east over the United States, unleashing tornadoes in the south and blanketing others in snow. A...
Snow and Ice Start Causing Travel Interruption Across the UK, While Winter Storms Cause Flight Cancellations Across the United States
Heavy snow fell in Scotland, the southeast and eastern parts of England, and caused delays in the road, rail, and air travel. Schools were forced to close from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. On Tuesday morning, the Met Office issued new snow and ice warnings for large parts of the...
Oregon Experienced a Historic Die-off of Fir Trees in 2022, Leaving Hillsides Littered With Red, Dead Trees
A historic die-off of fir trees occurred in drought-stricken Oregonbpnl eaving patches of red, dead trees on hillsides that were once covered in green conifers. Researchers began referring to the affected regions as firmageddon when they passed overhead during airborne surveys that determined the size of the die-off since the damage to fir trees was so severe.
Winter Storm Diaz: Blizzard Warnings Issued for the Plains, Midwest and Northeast This Week
Winter storm warnings have been issued by US weather authorities for multiple states in several regions across the US, including in the Plains, Midwest, and the Northeast. As the country enters its winter season, weather systems with cold air and heavy snow have threatened the country from coast to coast.
UK Cold Weather: Travel Chaos Ensues and Three Children Dies After Falling in Frozen Lake
The UK cold weather is causing travel chaos across the country due to the combination of heavy snow, ice, and freezing fog nationwide. The winter storm also led to the deaths of three children who fell into a frozen lake. UK Cold Weather. The current UK weather is coupled with...
Severe Thunderstorms and Flooding Rainfall to Unload This Week in Southern US
This week's latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions could bring thunderstorms, flooding rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadoes to portions of the South Central States and southeastern United States. People in the affected areas should keep updated with the weather conditions as significant damage to property and threats...
New Orleans Could Suffer from Hail, Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, and Flash Flooding by Wednesday Night
A severe weather alert was issued by US meteorologists for New Orleans, where hail, tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding could occur on two rounds from Tuesday to Wednesday night, December 13 to December 14. During this period, damage to infrastructure and disruption of local travel is expected in the...
Cold Front Alert: Renewed ‘Unsettled Weather’ for Eastern Australia Expected This Week
A cold front is causing a combination of severe storms and wet weather in some parts of Australia, as forecasted to be the weather conditions this week by Australian weather authorities. Weather warnings have been in place for affected areas as multiple weather hazards like heavy rain, large hail, strong winds, and heavy snow are possible for Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.
Twisters Strike Central US, EF2 Tornado Causes Damage in Oklahoma
Severe weather outbreak in the Central US led to a series of twisters hitting the region, including an EF2 tornado in Wayne, Oklahoma where it left a trail of destruction. The overnight Wayne tornado did not cause any casualties but damaged several structures when it struck the Oklahoma town in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13.
Severe Weather Conditions to Hit in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Southern US; Significant Risk of Tornado Outbreaks Could Emerge
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions could unload in portions of South Central United States, including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, where significant flooding could occur. In addition, the forecast added that risks of tornado outbreaks could emerge. Americans in the affected areas or with threats of tornado...
Mountain Glaciers in Both Hemispheres Are Anticipated To Recede More Quickly Due to a Combination of Global Atmospheric Warming
According to one research, the combination of global atmospheric warming and westerly winds moving toward the poles would certainly accelerate the retreat of mountain glaciers in both hemispheres. The researchers linked global temperature and wind variations to glacier snowline heights in New Zealand's Southern Alps and Europe's Alps across nearly...
