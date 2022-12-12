Socialite Beatrice Ho talks giving up leather and platform boots for A-line silhouettes and pastels, her favourite Manhattanite style heroines and Princeton prep. In 2007, when the TV show Gossip Girl just came out, people were sceptical of the CW network’s portrayal of the New York glitterati. But if you’re Hong Kong/Upper East Side-based Beatrice Ho, the silver screen can be trusted. Much like any lifelong journey, Ho’s style evolution comprises several distinct chapters, each one calibrated to elevate her stylistic bravura to the couturial heights it’s reached today.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO