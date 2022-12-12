With Trial Opening, Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Says Kylie Jenner’s House Party Is Key to Defense in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos
Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'
Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Gabrielle Union Fires Shots at Dwayne Wade’s Ex and Mother to Transgender Daughter Zaya
It appears Gabrielle Union is taking shots at Siohvaughn Funches, the mother to her husband’s daughter Zaya Wade. Zaya was born male but transitioned to female in 2020. Last month, Dwayne Wade petitioned to have Zaya’s gender changed to female but Siovaughn countered the suit with one of her own – to prevent her child from legally changing his name and gender.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim
Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Assistant Tells Jury Her Interview ‘Wasn’t Truthful,’ Disavows Claim She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot Her Former Boss
Megan Thee Stallion‘s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris testified Wednesday that she never saw Tory Lanez shooting a gun the night Megan was shot in her feet. She told a prosecutor trying to convict Lanez of assault that she made statements that “weren’t accurate” in a recorded September interview partly played for the jury.
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant
Lil Wayne is responding to an assault lawsuit from his former assistant by claiming self-defense. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Young Money icon allegedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a lawsuit that accuses the rapper of assaulting his then-assistant Andrew Williams on a private jet, reports RadarOnline. Additionally, the rapper also known as Tunechi reportedly accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid damages, and demanded the suit be tossed out.More from VIBE.comTravis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowLil Wayne To Perform...
Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay His Ex Kimora Lee Simmons $100k In Bitter Court Battle
Russell Simmons has been ordered to cough up a six-figure sum to his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons as part of their ongoing legal battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion for attorney’s fees brought by Kimora. The filing reads, “The Court awards to Lee attorney's fees and costs in the total amount of $100,773.37.” Simmons was ordered to pay the entire amount within 30 days of the court’s order. Kimora had asked the court to award her $119k. She believed Russell should...
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number
Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 11