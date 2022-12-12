ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Winter shelter program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we head into the cold winter months, keep in mind there are families with children who are homeless and in need of shelter. Various faith organizations in Virginia Beach have come together to provide shelter and transportation to the homeless. Find out how you...
Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade returns for third year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach waterways will light up the night with dazzling joy in the 3rd Annual "Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade." Starting at 5 p.m. on December 17, boats of all types and sizes will be strung with lights and decorations and make their way through the waters, beginning at the Long Bay Pointe Boating Resort.
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus

HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Local doctors prepare for long winter as surge of sickness continues among children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The surge of sick kids in Hampton Roads continues and doctors don’t see it getting better anytime soon. “We’re seeing twice as many people in the ED, twice as many people in the urgent care than we usually do … and that’s been for the last month,” Dr. John Harrington, the vice president of quality/safety and clinical integration at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, told WAVY.
