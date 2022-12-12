Read full article on original website
Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner. This...
Community Connection: Winter shelter program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we head into the cold winter months, keep in mind there are families with children who are homeless and in need of shelter. Various faith organizations in Virginia Beach have come together to provide shelter and transportation to the homeless. Find out how you...
Pharrell's children's nonprofit, YELLOW, holds toy giveaway for community
NORFOLK, Va. — Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams' nonprofit YELLOW is giving away toys at The Y on Granby Street in Norfolk Monday night. If you have children, you can bring them by to pick up a free toy and enjoy a hot chocolate station between 6 and 8 p.m.
Organization aims to give children of jailed parents in Hampton Roads holiday to remember
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Building Resilience in Communities will hold its eighth annual It Takes A Village program to make sure the children of incarcerated parents have a memorable holiday. The event will take place for invited parents and children, only, at 2517 Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth from 11...
Everyday Hero: Local Red Kettle bell ringer radiates holiday cheer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a familiar sight we see this time of year—Salvation Army bell ringers. There's one in particular at the Walmart at Salem Crossing Shopping Center in Virginia Beach, Batista Jones, who is super passionate about spreading holiday cheer. "They like to see someone nice,...
Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade returns for third year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach waterways will light up the night with dazzling joy in the 3rd Annual "Lynnhaven Inlet Christmas Boat Parade." Starting at 5 p.m. on December 17, boats of all types and sizes will be strung with lights and decorations and make their way through the waters, beginning at the Long Bay Pointe Boating Resort.
Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"
If you stumble across colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks"(Hampton Roads) in what they call the "Kindness Rocks Project."
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
Chesapeake announces another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket'
Chesapeake brings back another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket,' when officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets
Missing senior citizen located and saved by Virginia Beach Helicopter Unit
Because of helicopter's technology, the aviation unit thinks that equipment used was not only time saving but lifesaving.
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
People here are on high alert after boxes began disappearing from people's front doors.
13News Now Vault: Pogs dominated Christmas of 1994
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leading up to the mid-90s, the hottest toys were all about tech. Nintendo and Game Boy in the mid to late 1980s, and then Talkboy in 1993. But in 1994, there was a craze over something that may not even be considered a toy by today’s standards.
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus
HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Local doctors prepare for long winter as surge of sickness continues among children
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The surge of sick kids in Hampton Roads continues and doctors don’t see it getting better anytime soon. “We’re seeing twice as many people in the ED, twice as many people in the urgent care than we usually do … and that’s been for the last month,” Dr. John Harrington, the vice president of quality/safety and clinical integration at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, told WAVY.
Chesapeake school board to discuss 'After School Satan Club'
The Chesapeake school board wants to hear from the community about an After School 'Satan Club.' The club said it does not represent Satan.
