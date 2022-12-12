Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases up by 1 in Columbia, 4 in Ouachita, 8 in Union
Active COVID-19 cases were up in four of five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,474. Total Active Cases: 28. Up one since Monday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
COVID-19 cases in region down slightly
Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Daniel Family Land Holdings LLC, Jamie Daniel, 2758 N. Dudney, Magnolia filed 12/5/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Jackson Street United Methodist Church, David Andrew Moore,...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
Arkansas Advocate : New Sevier County hospital wins $6.25 million grant after legislative panel debate
State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures. Not receiving the funds “would really put us in a financial bind,” hospital CEO Lori House...
Arkansas woman's SNAP card used in another state
MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Karla Martin was shocked after learning her EBT card had 31 cents instead of $300 when trying to buy her groceries on Monday. “So, I just left my cart up there and tell him I just have to find out what was going on to come back into the shop again later,” Martin said.
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
$664,000 PPP fraud sending Louisiana man to prison
Michael Ansezell Tolliver, 57, of Monroe, LA, pleaded guilty this week to one count of money laundering in U.S. District Court at Monroe. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arkansas Advocate : Lawmakers approve $20 million for Arkansas court management system upgrade
An Arkansas legislative subcommittee on Tuesday approved $113.9 million in federal COVID relief funds to upgrade the state’s court management system and support broadband projects. The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will use $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to accelerate development of a new system...
Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software
Arkansas’ medical marijuana companies are again clashing with the software vendor that operates the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. Cultivators and dispensaries complain that patient and product data disappear, the software often goes down, available training is insufficient and that customer service is poor when problems do arise. The vendor, BioTrack, called the complaints misleading and […] The post Arkansas medical marijuana companies complain about seed-to-sale tracking software appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas pharmacy works to meet demand amid medication shortages
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year has always been a busy one for Kavanaugh Pharmacy. “A busier time of year than the summer traditionally, is just because people start getting sick,” said owner Anne Pace. However, Pace said they've never seen chaos like this before. “So...
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
Tuesday tornadoes kill two, injure 16 in Northwest Louisiana
Tornadoes killed a mother and child, and injured 16 people on Tuesday night as a storm system swept through the Ark-La-Tex. Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8, died when their home was destroyed in the Four Forks community southwest of Shreveport. The National Weather Service in...
Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving this holiday season. During the upcoming holidays, the Arkansas Highway Safety Office is asking everyone to remember to “Drive Sober...
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 'PACT Act Week of Action' in Arkansas
A new bipartisan law known as the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” or PACT Act is rolling out across the country, including in Arkansas. The PACT Act provides medical care and benefits to generations of Veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military. Two experts with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System provide guidance on the new law. They and others will also field questions at an in-person town hall Thursday, December 15 from 4 – 7pm at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is hosting a virtual PACT Act town hall Wednesday, December 14 at 10am.
State up to 64 flu deaths this season
More than 15,900 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers to the Arkansas Department of Health since October 2. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A...
Albemarle creating $180 million lithium research center in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation said Tuesday that it has acquired a location in Charlotte, NC, where it will invest at least $180 million to establish the Albemarle Technology Park. The facility is designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market. The company anticipates that...
Check your address on the Federal Broadband Map confirm services
If you want your area to take advantage of the funding to expand high-speed Internet (you do), follow the instructions below. It’s the Arkansas State Broadband Office that is urging all Arkansans to verify their Internet services the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
