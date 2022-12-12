Read full article on original website
‘Mr. Holiday’ brightens Jackson with annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Calif. — For 25 years now, Michael Brewer has created a Christmas Village – and it’s currently on display for all to see at the Ledger Dispatch Newspaper offices in the Amador County community of Jackson. He and his mother started with just ten miniature buildings...
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
No rain on this parade
Mother Nature delivered a respite from wet weather and answered wishes from the 2022 Hangtown Christmas Parade committee members. Parade participants walked the route along Broadway and Main Street in Placerville under intermittent sun and clouds but no rain on the parade. The float carrying Grand Marshal Albert Fausel created...
Sacramento city officials green light new EMT and paramedic program at fire department
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is clear to develop a new 'single-Role' emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic program after a recent agreement between city officials and labor leaders. City officials and Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local 522 agreed on terms and conditions of the program after multiple...
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills
POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
New Year's Eve fireworks at Old Sacramento Waterfront canceled for third year in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you were planning on watching fireworks at the Old Sacramento Waterfront to ring in the new year, then it’s time to find a backup plan. According to the city of Sacramento, they’re not happening for the third year in a row because of “logistical challenges in the area and no viable launch site.”
Big snow dropped on Sierra
Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning were digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. At lower elevations such as in Pollock Pines, residents reported 8 inches to 1 foot of snow...
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
Storm Watch: Rain and snow taper off in time for a mostly dry commute Monday morning
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The region could see 1-2 inches of additional snow in the Sierra come Monday above 4,500 feet.
A Seat at the Table bookstore in Elk Grove turns 1 | A focus on diversity, inclusion and community
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Seat at the Table is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Elk Grove. It's a family-owned bookstore, café and community hub with the mission "to build community, uplift the oppressed, and smash the kyriarchy through the power of books and coffee." Emily Autenrieth is...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A missing dog has been found, nearly 1,800 miles away from home!. KCTV reports that Sandra O’Neil lost her dog months ago and thought she would never see her animal again after Zeppelin went missing. But the California dog owner recently received a special...
Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux
Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Police: Vandals Cause Damage to Park Fields, Grass With Tire Tracks
The fields at some parks in Oakdale, Calif., have sustained damage recently by vandals. The Oakdale Police Department asked the community to help in an investigation into the tire tracks left on fields at Medlen Park, Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park. "Community, we need your help following a...
Small Sacramento businesses ask for community support ahead of holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Christmas quickly approaches, small businesses like Universal Clothing Boutique in Del Paso Heights are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023. "We're looking to get more people in here and it's extremely important for people to come in and shop...
