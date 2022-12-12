ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Democrat

No rain on this parade

Mother Nature delivered a respite from wet weather and answered wishes from the 2022 Hangtown Christmas Parade committee members. Parade participants walked the route along Broadway and Main Street in Placerville under intermittent sun and clouds but no rain on the parade. The float carrying Grand Marshal Albert Fausel created...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
mymotherlode.com

Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals

Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Big snow dropped on Sierra

Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning were digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. At lower elevations such as in Pollock Pines, residents reported 8 inches to 1 foot of snow...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Plans for Bass Lake continue to flux

Final designs for the future Bass Lake Regional Park presented at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District November board meeting showed design shifts met with concern from the sports community in particular. Stantec Senior Principal Paul Marcillac began by showing revised plans for the park’s west side, which included...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
athleticbusiness.com

Police: Vandals Cause Damage to Park Fields, Grass With Tire Tracks

The fields at some parks in Oakdale, Calif., have sustained damage recently by vandals. The Oakdale Police Department asked the community to help in an investigation into the tire tracks left on fields at Medlen Park, Shire Park, Gilbert Park and Kerr Park. "Community, we need your help following a...
OAKDALE, CA
