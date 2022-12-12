ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

By Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noqi4_0jfOKn9o00

Everything about the moment seemed surreal.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

In the middle of it all, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were getting thoroughly trounced on the way to a 35-7 loss to the 49ers and had to be wondering if maybe Purdy had a point with his boisterous rhetorical question.

What. On Earth. Was up?

This felt like a stunner. Not because a struggling Buccaneers offense got pounded by the best defense in the NFL, but because Purdy was only expected to step into the starting lineup for San Francisco and not screw things up. At absolute most, he needed to be a Xerox of a game-managing Jimmy Garoppolo. A few hours later, he looked like he might have a chance to be more, which should be scary for NFC elites like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The last thing they expected was for Garoppolo to go down with a long-term injury and to see the 49ers' offense actually look better.

Yet, for at least one game against a solid Tampa Bay defense, that’s what happened. Purdy, the four-year starter at Iowa State who was just good enough to be drafted after 261 other players in April — earning the back-handed compliment of being “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player chosen — was so much more in his first start in San Francisco. Aside from an efficient stat line (16 for 21 for 185 passing yards, with two passing scores and one rushing touchdown), it was how Purdy played that struck a chord.

He was decisive, accurate and made off-schedule passes. He made completions with defenders in his face. He bounced back after being crushed in the pocket while delivering a flawless 27-yard touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey — which Purdy squeezed between McCaffrey and the sideline, where no defender could get it. His rushing touchdown? Deft. His throws on the run? Well, one cross-body completion to wideout Deebo Samuel was an eyebrow-raising dart between Buccaneers defenders.

If you saw Purdy at Iowa State, this was his forté. He was a slightly undersized but exciting player who had a penchant for making things happen off script. Of course, he also made some memorable mistakes, too, which is what you get with a player who falls all the way to the last pick in the draft despite being a successful four-year starter in a major conference. The highs are very high and memorable, especially on days like Sunday when Purdy is playing without turnovers or big mistakes.

As 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, “He reacts and runs around and makes some plays. That’s how he was in college. And that’s how he’s been so far in the league. When you do that, it’s how many good plays can you make without making the bad ones. He’s done that really well so far.”

While Shanahan said he was impressed, we really should have known how he felt about Purdy in August, when the team cut Nate Sudfeld after giving him a fully guaranteed $2 million for the 2022 season. When that happened, the move was largely focused through the lens of Garoppolo restructuring his contract and returning to the team to back up Trey Lance. But those closest to the 49ers knew it was because general manager John Lynch and Shanahan were impressed with what Purdy had shown in training camp and the preseason. Yes, cutting Sudfeld had some cost savings, since the 49ers knew another team would pick him up and pay at least $1 million in salary that would offset part of what San Francisco owed him. But part of it was because Shanahan was impressed with Purdy’s skills, cocky competitiveness and willingness to push whoever he was playing with on the scout team.

All of that was on display Sunday against the Buccaneers. It’s how Purdy became the first Mr. Irrelevant to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL. It’s how he became the only rookie to get a win against Tom Brady in his first career start. And it’s how, with eight minutes left and the 49ers leading Tampa Bay handily, Shanahan pulled Purdy out of the game to protect him.

A move that, along with Purdy's exciting and emotional day, had some people already losing their minds. Some drew comparisons to Tom Brady coming off the bench in 2001 for the New England Patriots as a sixth-round draft pick and never giving the job back to Drew Bledsoe. Or suggesting flippantly that maybe Purdy could steal the 49ers' starting job from Garoppolo and Lance. They were fitting overreactions that fit perfectly into a surreal day.

For now, the fact remains. Purdy is San Francisco’s quarterback during this hopeful Super Bowl run. And he asked the pertinent question Sunday: What’s up?

Nobody knows. But he’s taking the franchise for a ride. For better, worse … or maybe a lot further than anyone expected a just week ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Associated Press

49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain but said it wasn’t “excruciating.” “I feel like this is part of the game,” Purdy said. “A lot of the guys have said, welcome to the NFL in terms of you get banged up a little bit, you have to be ready to roll in four days. You have to learn another install, you have to memorize plays, you have to get guys going around you, so this is it. This is the best of the best. And for me, I look at it as a challenge.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL Will Reportedly Investigate 'Monday Night Football' Situation

The lack of medical attention given to DeVante Parker after suffering a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday sparked an investigation. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the set of downs, including those during and after Parker's injury, and his removal from the game, ESPN's Ian ...
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy