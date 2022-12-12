Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
JAG-HAWK PREVIEW: Crosstown rivals battle for mat supremacy on Thursday
Due to some technical issues, we were not able to post this week’s Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America that previewed Thursday night’s Jag-Hawk wrestling dual. However, here are the highlights from publisher Dan Holm’s interviews with Coldwell Banker realtor Tiffany Rumelhart, Ankeny assistant coach Austin Anderson, Ankeny junior Ben Hansen, Ankeny Centennial head coach Jay Groth, Centennial senior Logan Song and Centennial junior Lucas Bruhl.
‘It was a very inspiring performance’: Ankeny girls pin loss on Raccoon River
It hasn’t taken long for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling program to establish an identity during its inaugural season. It’s a team that can overcome some adversity. On Tuesday at Johnston, Ankeny moved a step closer toward the CIML Conference dual-meet title with a 57-24 victory over Raccoon River. Coach Dustin Roland’s squad prevailed despite the absence of 115-pounder Elyse Engebretson, one of its top wrestlers.
Ankeny girls place 6th at Saydel tourney behind champs Salgado, Martinez
The Ankeny girls’ wrestling team placed sixth in the Saydel tournament on Monday. A total of 17 squads competed. Ankeny entered 13 wrestlers, many of them junior varsity competitors. “Most of the other schools were varsity squads,” said Ankeny assistant coach Olivia Willers. “We had some great individual performances,...
Ex-Ankeny player Drea leads No. 7 Indianola to 62-55 victory over Hawks
A former teammate earned some revenge against the Ankeny boys’ basketball squad on Monday. Brayden Drea, who started all 20 games for the Hawks as a sophomore two years ago, scored 21 points to lead visiting Indianola to a 62-55 victory in a non-conference game. The Indians, who are tied for seventh in the Class 4A rankings with three other teams, avenged last year’s 72-60 loss to Ankeny.
‘We were ready to play from the jump!’: Ankeny girls romp past Indianola
A year ago, the Ankeny girls’ basketball team trailed by nine points at halftime and went on to suffer a 54-47 loss at Indianola. The Hawkettes were determined to get off to a better start in Monday’s rematch. Tenth-ranked Ankeny jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the...
Swanepoel places 6th in 100 butterfly at Speedo Winter Junior Championships
Senior Lance Swanepoel will be back in the lineup for the Ankeny boys’ swimming team this week after competing in the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships last weekend in Austin, Texas. Swanepoel placed sixth in the 100 butterfly on Friday in 47.33 seconds. That’s nearly a full second faster...
RECRUITING: Abu Sama on US Army Bowl, playing running back at Iowa State
Before the 2022 football season started, Southeast Polk two-way star Abu Sama was being recruited to play defensive back at Iowa State. However, after an impactful season that saw him earn Iowa All-Iowa Football Player of the Year and finished with a six-touchdown performance in the state championship game, the tune has changed on Sama.
Reed Hoskins Hired as Simpson Head Football Coach
Simpson College Director of Athletics Marty Bell announced today the hiring of Reed Hoskins as the new head coach of the Simpson football program. Hoskins will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in program history at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 inside Hubbell Hall at Kent Campus Center.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
Iowa State Set To Add Tre King To The Rotation
When Iowa State returns to action on Sunday against Western Michigan the Cyclones will gain the services of senior forward Tre King. The native of Lexington, Kentucky transferred from Georgetown to Iowa State last fall without playing a game for the Hoyas. He began his college career at Eastern Kentucky.
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
Iowa school board member resigns over handling of high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A school board member in the Roland-Story Community School District has resigned, citing in part, the handling of an assault case against a champion high school wrestler. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Jasmine Goeders resigned. In a statement read at the meeting, Goeders expressed her disappointment with the current district […]
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Des Moines community mourns special education associate killed in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community is morning the loss ofNatasha Williams. Police say Natasha Williams was found dead in her home on Monday. Mia Williams described her sister Natasha Williams as a loving mother and grandmother, a trusted sister and a great person. Mia Williams and...
Concept charter school application raises questions
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. Amy Moore, Ed.D is a longtime Iowa public school educator. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May 2021 that made it easier to organize charter schools in Iowa. Two Iowa-based entities took...
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
Ogden man dies after Highway 30 crash
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — An Ogden man died in a crash Monday after his truck rear-ended a semi near Boone. It happened around 5:21 p.m. on Highway 30 at R Avenue, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field […]
