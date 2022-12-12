A former teammate earned some revenge against the Ankeny boys’ basketball squad on Monday. Brayden Drea, who started all 20 games for the Hawks as a sophomore two years ago, scored 21 points to lead visiting Indianola to a 62-55 victory in a non-conference game. The Indians, who are tied for seventh in the Class 4A rankings with three other teams, avenged last year’s 72-60 loss to Ankeny.

