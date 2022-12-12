Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
House Democrats pass referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
Poll: Americans want compromise, but have no confidence Congress will work together
Three-quarters of Americans say they want members of Congress to compromise with the other side, the highest in at least a decade, but most have no confidence they will, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. Seventy-four percent said Congress should compromise. But Americans have gotten more pessimistic that their leaders...
U.S. Senate sets first vote on stopgap funding bill Thursday -aide
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to hold an initial procedural vote Thursday on a week-long stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline, a Senate Democratic aide said.
Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
ISLAMABAD - China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country "as soon as possible," following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers...
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The...
The U.S. welcomes leaders from Africa, where China and Russia are making inroads
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nearly 50 African leaders and delegates have arrived in Washington this week for a key summit hosted by President Biden. It is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with African countries, whose relations with China and increasingly Russia have drawn scrutiny.
The U.S. has taken custody of the alleged bomb maker in the 1988 Lockerbie attack
U.S. authorities have apprehended a Libyan man suspected of constructing the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, including 190 Americans. "The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi," a spokesperson for...
Explosions rock Kyiv in pre-dawn air attack
A series of explosions rang out before dawn Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot down at least 10 Russian drones, and initial reports suggested only limited damage. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 am. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0