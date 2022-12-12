ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Americans want compromise, but have no confidence Congress will work together

Three-quarters of Americans say they want members of Congress to compromise with the other side, the highest in at least a decade, but most have no confidence they will, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. Seventy-four percent said Congress should compromise. But Americans have gotten more pessimistic that their leaders...
Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
Explosions rock Kyiv in pre-dawn air attack

A series of explosions rang out before dawn Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot down at least 10 Russian drones, and initial reports suggested only limited damage. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 am. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
