Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
At least 39 dead after drinking illicit alcohol in India’s ‘dry state’

At least 39 people reportedly died and several others were hospitalised after consuming fake spirits in India’s eastern state of Bihar, where the sale and consumption of alcohol have now been banned for six years.The deaths were mostly recorded in the Mashrak and Isuapur areas of Saran district, said the state’s minister for prohibition, Sunil Kumar.Most of the victims, some of whom had been sick since Tuesday morning, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Chhapra, according to the medical officer in charge, Sagar Dulal Sinha. The district administration has formed teams to tour the affected villages...
Two fledgling entrepreneurs win MIT prizes for their global health apps

As a gay teenage boy growing up in South Africa, Jonathan "Jono" McKay didn't know how to explore his feelings about his sexual identity. He was far too scared to ask anyone in person for support. So he'd log onto gay chat forums at night, always terrified that a family member would barge into the room. "The dial-up modem would screech and howl," he remembers. That was in the 1990s.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

