China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — China's National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission's website said it stopped publishing daily figures on...
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The...
India reports a military clash with China at their border
NEW DELHI — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India's defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in Parliament, said...
Some Chinese university students to return home to reduce Lunar New Year COVID spread
BEIJING — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn't clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
At least 39 dead after drinking illicit alcohol in India’s ‘dry state’
At least 39 people reportedly died and several others were hospitalised after consuming fake spirits in India’s eastern state of Bihar, where the sale and consumption of alcohol have now been banned for six years.The deaths were mostly recorded in the Mashrak and Isuapur areas of Saran district, said the state’s minister for prohibition, Sunil Kumar.Most of the victims, some of whom had been sick since Tuesday morning, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Chhapra, according to the medical officer in charge, Sagar Dulal Sinha. The district administration has formed teams to tour the affected villages...
You can order free COVID tests again by mail
Americans can order four more free COVID-19 tests through the mail, starting on Thursday. It's part of the Biden administration's plan to deal with an increase in COVID cases sparked by indoor holiday gatherings. The tests can be ordered on COVIDtests.gov and will start to ship the week of Dec....
Two fledgling entrepreneurs win MIT prizes for their global health apps
As a gay teenage boy growing up in South Africa, Jonathan "Jono" McKay didn't know how to explore his feelings about his sexual identity. He was far too scared to ask anyone in person for support. So he'd log onto gay chat forums at night, always terrified that a family member would barge into the room. "The dial-up modem would screech and howl," he remembers. That was in the 1990s.
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at a frontline South Korean boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the...
5 takeaways from the front lines of the inflation fight
Prices are still climbing much faster than Americans were used to before the pandemic, even though there are signs that the Federal Reserve's dramatic steps to slow down inflation may finally be working. The central bank has made it clear it will do whatever it takes to bring inflation back...
Inflation dips in November, as savings at the gas pump are eaten up at the supermarket
Americans are saving money at the gas pump, only to spend it in the produce aisle. Gasoline and grocery prices moved in opposite directions last month, as the overall inflation rate declined slightly. Consumer prices in November were up 7.1% from a year ago, compared to an annual increase of 7.7% the month before.
The U.S. has taken custody of the alleged bomb maker in the 1988 Lockerbie attack
U.S. authorities have apprehended a Libyan man suspected of constructing the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, including 190 Americans. "The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi," a spokesperson for...
