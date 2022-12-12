At least 39 people reportedly died and several others were hospitalised after consuming fake spirits in India’s eastern state of Bihar, where the sale and consumption of alcohol have now been banned for six years.The deaths were mostly recorded in the Mashrak and Isuapur areas of Saran district, said the state’s minister for prohibition, Sunil Kumar.Most of the victims, some of whom had been sick since Tuesday morning, were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Chhapra, according to the medical officer in charge, Sagar Dulal Sinha. The district administration has formed teams to tour the affected villages...

21 MINUTES AGO