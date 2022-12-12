Read full article on original website
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Ukraine launches 'most massive strike' on occupied Donetsk region since 2014, Russia-installed mayor says
Ukrainian forces have unleashed the biggest attack on the occupied Donetsk region since 2014, according to a Russia-installed official, in the wake of heavy fighting in the east of the country.
Russian commander appears to call for use of nuclear weapons
Alexander Khodakovsky, a Russian militia commander in Donetsk, appeared on Russian state television calling for the use of nuclear weapons because he doesn't believe Russia has the resources to win the war in Ukraine.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Opinion: It's time for Marjorie Taylor Greene to go
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't being sarcastic when she said that "we would have won" if she had led the January 6, 2021, insurrection, writes Jill Filipovic. Instead, Greene's comments were making a mockery of the country, she says.
Elon Musk says Trump didn't violate Twitter's rules. The truth is more complicated
A series of internal Twitter documents shared on the social media platform Monday offer a glimpse into internal debates among some of the company's employees ahead of its decision to ban then-President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Zelenskyy says that the invasion of Ukraine would stop if Putin suddenly dies
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told David Letterman "There would be no war" if Putin was gone.
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
Russia wanted this assassin set free in exchange for Whelan. See why he's in jail
CNN's Fred Pleitgen explains who Vadim Krasikov, the Russian assassin Moscow officials want to trade for Paul Whelan, is and how his release could affect the relationship between Germany and the US.
See what Ukrainian trenches are like near Belarusian border
CNN's Will Ripley reports from Ukraine's border with Belarus where there is growing concern about Russia once again assembling troops and holding joint-combat drills.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Retired general says video of combat instructor shows another failure by the Russian army
A video that has not been verified independently by CNN appears to show a Russian combat instructor pleading for more supplies for his trainees. Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says the video is another example of Russia 'failing miserably' to build a modern army.
CNN reporter asks McCarthy why getting enough House Speaker votes is difficult
CNN's Manu Raju asked House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about his efforts to gain enough votes to become the next House Speaker.
Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
Former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, reacts to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to hold his annual year-end press conference for the first time since 2013.
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year.
Allies, ex-rivals praise Nancy Pelosi as House speaker portrait unveiled
The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
