Russia Risks Collapse Over Ukraine Debacle, Lawmaker Warns
Boris Nadezhdin was accused of pushing anti-state rhetoric as he warned of the collapse of Russia.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Ukraine reveals staggering cost of Russian war: up to 13,000 soldiers dead
Top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy says that between 10,000 and 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in war in rare comment.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Retired Lt. General Predicts When Russia Will Lose Crimea
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to retake control of the peninsula in the ongoing war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
Russia's 'Insidious' Attempt to Stop Ukraine's Deadly HIMARS
The Russian strikes on Ukraine's power grid are about more than just impacting civilians' morale, former military officer Frank Ledwidge told Newsweek.
Zelenskyy warns Russia is 'planning something' in south while upping aggression in northern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is 'planning something' in the south as Russian forces up their aggression in the north.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report
A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Has Escape Plan In Place, Should Russia Lose War In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has put an escape plan in place for he and other leaders if Russia happens to lose its ongoing war with Ukraine. Word of the alleged scheme was revealed by a former speechwriter for the Kremlin, who shared a lengthy post to his Telegram account. According...
Retired general shares why he thinks Russians are concerned
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
My Clallam County
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike
(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has managed to maneuver his country’s elites into the unenviable position of having to choose between two radically different alternatives with what they believe are identical consequences. Regardless of whether Russian elites opt for peace or for war, many of them believe that Putin’s regime and, possibly, Russia itself will not…
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
