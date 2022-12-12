Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
On GPS: Upheaval in China and Britain in 2022
Fareed talks to The Economist's editor in chief Zanny Minton Beddoes and Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer about developments in China and Britain in 2022.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian linked to Wagner badly hurt in assassination attempt in Central African Republic
A Russian citizen closely linked to the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been injured in an assassination attempt in the Central African Republic, according to Prigozhin and Russian officials.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Kenny DeLand Jr., formerly missing American college student, on flight back to US
American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the US, according to a French diplomatic official
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
The plight of migrant workers in Qatar, who have played a significant role in preparing the city for the World Cup, has cast a shadow over the tournament since it began four weeks ago.
This mechanical engineer is building robots to harvest raspberries
Josie Hughes is developing AI-powered robots that can pick berries 24/7 without squishing them.
Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead
Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting entire country under air-raid alarm
A fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday morning put the entire country under air-raid alarm and sent people scrambling for shelter as explosions sounded overhead, with strikes hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.
Peru evacuates hundreds of stranded tourists
Hundreds of tourists stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu are being evacuated after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency following the ousting of the country's president.
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her.
Nepal president gives parties a week to form new government
Nepal's president on Sunday called on the country's political parties to try to form a new government within a week after last month's inconclusive national election.
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor.
'There are red lines': Elon Musk faces international outcry after Twitter bans journalists
Elon Musk's decision to suddenly ban prominent tech journalists from Twitter is fanning a fierce backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.
Fresh criticism for Qatar and FIFA as World Cup ends on International Migrants Day
As the 2022 World Cup comes to a close, global rights organizations have renewed criticism of Qatar and FIFA over the treatment of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums and tournament infrastructure.
Gallagher: Chinese Communist Party is an 'enemy of the United States'
Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he wants his new House select committee on China to be bipartisan.
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1