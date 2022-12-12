Read full article on original website
Related
Semeru volcano: 2,000 evacuated as Indonesia issues highest warning
A volcano has erupted in Indonesia, spewing a cloud of ash 15km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities have said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island. There were no immediate reports of any casualties from...
‘Everyone is so desperate’: backpackers grapple with Australia’s high costs
Travellers in search of a laid-back, barefoot lifestyle are instead facing housing stress and rethought plans
US News and World Report
Indonesia Releases on Parole Bali Bomb Maker Umar Patek - Statement
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has released on parole Umar Patek, a bomb maker in deadly 2002 Bali attacks, the ministry of law and human rights said on Wednesday. Patek, a member of the Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah, was jailed for 20 years in 2012 after he was found guilty of mixing bombs that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians.
Release of Bali bomb maker 'difficult day' for Australians, says deputy PM
SYDNEY/KUTA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Indonesia’s release of convicted Bali bomb maker Umar Patek will be a “difficult day” for Australians who lost loved ones and relatives in the attacks, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday.
“Bali Bonk Ban” May Ravage Indonesian Tourism
Australians are calling a new law banning premarital sex and cohabitation the “Bali Bonk Ban” and fears are growing that the new law will decimate tourism in Indonesia. The problem for tourism is not so much the law itself as much as the uncertainty it brings. “Bali Bonk...
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase. At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
maritime-executive.com
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
Japanese Cannibal, Who Was Never Punished for Eating Woman, Dies
A Japanese killer known as the “Kobe Cannibal” who lived as a free man after murdering and eating a young Dutch student has died aged 73. Issei Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and had a funeral attended only by relatives, his brother and friend said in a statement issued by the publisher of a 2019 memoir penned by Sagawa’s brother. While studying in Paris in 1981, Sagawa lured Dutch woman Renée Hartevelt to his apartment, where he fatally shot her in the neck. He then raped her corpse and set about eating different parts of her body over...
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry.
Europe's biggest port 'drowning in cocaine'
The millions of containers unloaded by Rotterdam's giant cranes make it Europe's largest port, but the Dutch city is also dealing with ever larger amounts of a less welcome cargo: cocaine. - 'Needle in a haystack' - Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb has deplored the fact that the port city is "drowning in cocaine", and condemns the violence that accompanies the drug trade.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0