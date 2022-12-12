• A Mount Airy woman listed as homeless was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted breaking and entering, according to city police reports. Crystal Nicole Barker, 41, is accused of trying to break into an outbuilding at the residence of Brenda Kay Fish in the 1500 block of Forrest Drive, a crime that was discovered late Monday afternoon. Nothing was listed as stolen, with Barker confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO