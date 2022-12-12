Read full article on original website
NCHSAA Football Roundup: Ground game, heady play earns East Duplin first title
CHAPEL HILL — In terms of experience, it was one of the biggest mismatches in the history of North Carolina’s high school state football tournament. But that just set the stage for some Cinderella magic. East Duplin controlled the clock to choke off a powerful Reidsville offense and...
Mount Airy News
McCreary scores 1,000th career point
North Surry coach Tyler Bentley, right, presents James McCreary with a commemerative basketball for scoring his 1,00th point. North Surry High School recognized James McCreary for scoring his 1,000th career point during a Dec. 9 home game. McCreary, a senior, is a multi-year starter that helped North Surry reach the...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
Mount Airy News
City council to honor state champs
Parade for football, tennis teams planned Sunday afternoon. Mount Airy High School’s capturing of the 1-A state football championship last Saturday is being hailed as a victory not only for players and coaches but the community, which is celebrating that in multiple ways. This will include the Bears football...
West Craven High School mourns loss of student
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
WITN
Former Havelock and ECU starting lineman Jones commits to transfer to Illinois, Ryan Jones to turn pro
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transfer portal spinning and shifting players around all over the place. A few moves to share involving local guys and ECU players over the weekend. Monday night former Havelock star, ECU starting center, Avery Jones committed to complete his graduate transfer to Illinois in the...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
Autopsy shows woman killed in Rocky Mount parking lot was 12 weeks pregnant
One of two people killed in a double shooting in Rocky Mount in early December was soon to become a mother of five, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy woman listed as homeless was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted breaking and entering, according to city police reports. Crystal Nicole Barker, 41, is accused of trying to break into an outbuilding at the residence of Brenda Kay Fish in the 1500 block of Forrest Drive, a crime that was discovered late Monday afternoon. Nothing was listed as stolen, with Barker confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond.
Juvenile shot relative in face in dispute that went ‘terribly wrong’ in North Carolina, police say
The investigation determined that this was a dispute that went terribly wrong.
WITN
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
Sanitation worker returns to work after winning $1 million from lottery ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. — An 18-year-old man in Gastonia who won $1 million playing the North Carolina Education Lottery still goes to work to pick up people’s trash. Dalton Radford told Channel 9 that he was on his way from his job as a street sanitation employee in Dallas to his other job delivering pizzas.
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Suspect in Rocky Mount homicide now facing 3 counts of murder following autopsy
Eric Coley is charged with three counts of murder after an autopsy revealed one victim was 12 weeks pregnant.
