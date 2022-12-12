ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

McCreary scores 1,000th career point

North Surry coach Tyler Bentley, right, presents James McCreary with a commemerative basketball for scoring his 1,00th point. North Surry High School recognized James McCreary for scoring his 1,000th career point during a Dec. 9 home game. McCreary, a senior, is a multi-year starter that helped North Surry reach the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

City council to honor state champs

Parade for football, tennis teams planned Sunday afternoon. Mount Airy High School’s capturing of the 1-A state football championship last Saturday is being hailed as a victory not only for players and coaches but the community, which is celebrating that in multiple ways. This will include the Bears football...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman listed as homeless was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted breaking and entering, according to city police reports. Crystal Nicole Barker, 41, is accused of trying to break into an outbuilding at the residence of Brenda Kay Fish in the 1500 block of Forrest Drive, a crime that was discovered late Monday afternoon. Nothing was listed as stolen, with Barker confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

