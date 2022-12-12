Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Piers Morgan tries to own Meghan Markle with least self-aware tweet ever
In his never-ending attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, talk show host Piers Morgan has once again criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their new Netflix documentary.On Thursday, Morgan, 57, tweeted his feelings about Harry & Meghan by calling the couple whiny. "God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting," Morgan wrote.Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix earlier this month with the first three episodes. The second half premiered on Thursday, showing the couple's decision to leave as senior members of the Royal Family. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhen the teaser for the documentary...
‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch
Romeo accused Master P of avoiding his daughter Tytyana Miller's substance abuse and mental health struggles before her death.
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Digital Music News
Plaintiffs Drop ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift
Plaintiffs drop ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Infringement lawsuit against Taylor Swift, allowing her to focus on re-recording her album, ‘1989.’. A lawsuit filed initially against Taylor Swift in 2017 for the alleged copyright infringement of lyrics in her 2014 song “Shake It Off” has been dismissed Monday, according to court documents. It’s unclear if plaintiffs Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” by the group 3LW, have reached a settlement with Swift. The pair allege that Swift copied the lyrics of their track in her hit “Shake It Off,” specifically “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate.”
Digital Music News
Sony Music Sues Original Ultra Records Founder After Acquiring Label
Sony Music is suing former Ultra Records founder Patrick Moxey over using the word ‘Ultra.’ Here’s the latest. Sony Music acquired 50% of Ultra Records LLC from Moxey in 2012, with Moxey continuing to run the company. Under the terms of that interest purchase agreement, Ultra International Music Publishing and its affiliates “were only permitted to use the word ‘Ultra’ under license from Ultra Records.” Following Sony Music’s full buyout of Ultra Records, that license agreement was terminated on March 29, 2022.
Digital Music News
Nearly 90,000 Fans Petition for the Removal of Kanye West’s Music from Streaming Platforms
Nearly 90,000 fans petition for the removal of Kanye West’s music from streaming platforms. A petition to remove Kanye West’s solo catalog from streaming platforms is approaching 90,000 signatures. The Change.org petition was created in response to the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks and social media posts. “Kanye...
