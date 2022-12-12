Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
IHOP – Multiple locations. Hours: 6 a – 7 p. Bucca di Beppo – 1722 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours: 11 a – 10 p. Blue Aster– At Conrad Nashville, 1620 West End Avenue, Nashville. Hours:7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make reservations here.
nashvillelifestyles.com
8 Spots in Nashville to Get Local Christmas Gifts
Whether you are shopping for family and friends near or far, give the gift of Music City this holiday season. From delectable treats to a Nashville Lifestyles BOGO subscription (it's truly the gift that keeps on giving!), we've got everyone on your Christmas list, covered. Quaint country charm and good...
nashvillelifestyles.com
5 Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings in Nashville
Have a Music City Christmas with the Nashville Symphony and headliner Mickey Guyton! Celebrate the most magical time of year with the Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez for a night of holiday fun amid the splendor of the Schermerhorn. This symphonic spectacular will also feature dancers, Broadway singers, and Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. nashvillesymphony.org.
Culinary Estate coming to Hendersonville next year
The Highlight is expected to open in 2023.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Sunday in the Park
For 33 years, the Friends of Warner Park organization has sponsored Sunday in the Park. This year, event chairs and longtime friends, Rebecca Rutledge, Hugh Howser, and Grace Clayton knew they wanted it to be extra special. Founder of Friends of Warner Park, Clare Armistead, died this summer, leaving behind a long legacy of good things she created. The chairs wanted the November 6 event to be in celebration of Clare’s legacy to the Warner Parks. Founding this important group in 1987 to help raise funds for the ongoing programs and maintenance of Percy and Edwin Warner Parks is one of Clare’s crowning achievements.
A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street. realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
mainstreetmaury.com
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
WSMV
Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
The Winter Outlook, and what about Christmas?
With colder temperatures in the seven-day forecast, people are wondering how this winter is going to pan out. And most of all, what about Christmas?
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later this evening through the overnight hours, and through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase from west to east during the overnight hours and be more widespread on Wednesday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible across the mid state, with the higher amounts expected in the southwest portion of the area. With soils still saturated from earlier rainfall, some urban and small stream flooding will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
