Nashville, TN

nashvillelifestyles.com

8 Spots in Nashville to Get Local Christmas Gifts

Whether you are shopping for family and friends near or far, give the gift of Music City this holiday season. From delectable treats to a Nashville Lifestyles BOGO subscription (it's truly the gift that keeps on giving!), we've got everyone on your Christmas list, covered. Quaint country charm and good...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings in Nashville

Have a Music City Christmas with the Nashville Symphony and headliner Mickey Guyton! Celebrate the most magical time of year with the Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez for a night of holiday fun amid the splendor of the Schermerhorn. This symphonic spectacular will also feature dancers, Broadway singers, and Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. nashvillesymphony.org.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Sunday in the Park

For 33 years, the Friends of Warner Park organization has sponsored Sunday in the Park. This year, event chairs and longtime friends, Rebecca Rutledge, Hugh Howser, and Grace Clayton knew they wanted it to be extra special. Founder of Friends of Warner Park, Clare Armistead, died this summer, leaving behind a long legacy of good things she created. The chairs wanted the November 6 event to be in celebration of Clare’s legacy to the Warner Parks. Founding this important group in 1987 to help raise funds for the ongoing programs and maintenance of Percy and Edwin Warner Parks is one of Clare’s crowning achievements.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia

Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Vendors struggle after Nashville holiday market sees low turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10,000 people were expected to show up and shop this past weekend in Nashville for the nation’s largest craft fair, but vendors said only a couple hundred customers showed up. Small business owners from 23 states traveled to sell their goods at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later this evening through the overnight hours, and through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase from west to east during the overnight hours and be more widespread on Wednesday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible across the mid state, with the higher amounts expected in the southwest portion of the area. With soils still saturated from earlier rainfall, some urban and small stream flooding will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN

