KLEM
Mark Ruden – Citizen of the Day
Mark Ruden of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, December 15, 2022. Mark is celebrating his 70th birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 14
A project to replace lighting at the Le Mars Community Schools baseball field has been put on hold. At a public hearing Monday night, only two bids were received for construction of the improvements, and one of the bids was incomplete. The lone bidder for the project bid 412-thousand dollars for the work. An advisor for the project asked local contractors why no more bids were submitted for the project, and they said they already have work next spring, when this project was to take place. On recommendation of the Superintendent, the school board rejected the bid, and decided to rebid the project in the summer of next year, with a spring, 2024 construction period.
KLEM
Sheri Lehman
Sheri Lehman of Cherokee, formerly of rural Ireton, Iowa passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Cherokee, Iowa. Prayer service will be at 5:00pm, Thursday, December 15 at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars with Pastor Luke Cargin officiating. Visitation with the family on Thursday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Rejoice! Community Church.
KLEM
Le Mars DARE Program to host Officer Gomez Presentation
Le Mars Police, Le Mars Community Schools, and CAASA are hosting a community event on social media and kids tomorrow night. Assistant Police Chief Justin Daale says an Idaho police expert on these issues will be speaking to middle school students during the day, and to the community at large Thursday night.
