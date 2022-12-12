A project to replace lighting at the Le Mars Community Schools baseball field has been put on hold. At a public hearing Monday night, only two bids were received for construction of the improvements, and one of the bids was incomplete. The lone bidder for the project bid 412-thousand dollars for the work. An advisor for the project asked local contractors why no more bids were submitted for the project, and they said they already have work next spring, when this project was to take place. On recommendation of the Superintendent, the school board rejected the bid, and decided to rebid the project in the summer of next year, with a spring, 2024 construction period.

LE MARS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO