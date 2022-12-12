Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 starts rolling out with support for Apple's Advanced Data Protection
Apple is rolling out the latest iOS update today, that’s iOS 16.2. Which does bring in a handful of new features as well. This is a bit different, but also similar to Google’s Pixel Feature Drops that come out every quarter. Except, Apple includes this as part of the OS, instead of just being limited to the Pixel.
YouTube and YouTube Music support Android 13's new Output Switcher
One of the more notable changes to come to Android 13 was the new output switcher. It let you choose which devices you want to stream audio or video to, whether it be a Chromecast device or a set of headphones. This addition is still rather new, and services are still picking up on it. Now, according to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), YouTube and YouTube Music are the first apps to use this new Android 13 output switcher.
Europe might force Apple to adopt RCS by 2024
It seems like its always the European Union that forces big changes companies like Apple. First was forcing all electronics to use USB-C, and so we’re going to see a USB-C iPhone next year. Now, the EU could be forcing Apple to use RCS in iMessage. Now, we have...
Android Auto’s Coolwalk is about to go global – here are 5 things to expect
As Android Auto updates go, it’s one of the biggest ever. Featuring the new project ‘Coolwalk’, it’s set to be a game changer with car systems, allowing users to do things they’ve never done before. Coolwalk promises a huge upgrade on current in-car Android capabilities...
Hurry! The Google Pixel 7 Pro is back to $749
Amazon has dropped the price of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to their lowest prices ever, matching their Black Friday prices. So that brings the Pixel 7 to just $449 and the Pixel 7 Pro to $749. That’s $100 and $150 off of their regular price, respectively. Making now a good time to get a new phone.
Amazon offers advice to Ring users with angry neighbors
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares advice that Amazon is giving Ring customers to ensure neighbors' privacy is being respected, after Ring came under some scrutiny.
How to share photos and videos on Google Photos this holiday season
Since the holidays are coming up, we will, ostensibly, see a rise in photo-taking and photo-sharing as we plow through Christmas and New Year. People are going to be sharing pictures of their holiday dinners, holiday parties, and the presents they got for Christmas with family and friends. You’re most likely going to be taking your phone out to snap pictures more often over the next month. If you use Google Photos, then you’ll want to know the best ways to share your memories.
Now, OnePlus is making computer monitors
We all know OnePlus as the ambitious smartphone company that gave us the flagship killer phone. Since then, the company has been giving us a bunch of different handsets, but OnePlus is more than just a phone company. Over the past couple of years, the company has been working on different pipes of devices. Now, aside from collaborating on a new OnePlus keyboard, the company now makes computer monitors.
Motorola expands list of phones getting Android 13 update
Motorola initially released a list of phones getting Android 13 back in August. It included only 10 devices on that list, which is not a whole lot. Well, the company has now decided to expand that list. Motorola has expanded its list of phones which are getting Android 13 update.
FireFox108 lets you save web pages as PDF files
Firefox has remained one of the most popular web browsers on the market despite the dominance of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The browser is still adding new features and delivering constant updates. With its latest update, Firefox version 108 now lets you save web pages as PDFs according to Android Police.
Google dramatically slashes the trade-in value for Pixel phones
A lot of people, when upgrading to another phone, don’t actually pay full price. There are all types of subsidies, contracts, and special trade-in offers to help customers get a new phone for cheap. Google had a massive trade-in deal for folks who wanted to get a new Pixel 7. However, according to 9To5Google, the company dramatically cut the trade-in value for phones, and this includes its own Pixel phones.
Lensa app turns your selfies into digital avatars
Lensa is a mobile app for both Android and iOS that allows you to turn your selfies into digital artwork like avatars, anime, etc. The app relies on artificial intelligence and has become quite popular these days. It managed to become Apple’s App Store’s top free app. In...
YouTube will warn comment spammers, block repeat abusers
YouTube has announced a new measure to tackle the rampant spam problem on the platform. The company will soon start warning spammers who post violative comments. If a comment violates YouTube’s Community Guidelines, it will be removed and the author of that comment will be warned against making such comments in the future. If they continue the abusive behavior, YouTube will temporarily block comments for them for up to 24 hours.
The Android 13 Quick Settings get a revamp with the latest QPR
Android 13 just got its first QPR, and people are digging into it to see what’s different. According to 9To5Google, the clock and Quick Settings have gotten a bit of a revamp with the latest update. The next QPR is not expected to reach Pixel devices until March 6th,...
OPPO MariSilicon Y delivers "same audio quality as a wired connection"
Not many people are interested in knowing about Bluetooth audio chips, but the OPPO MariSilicon Y, the one OPPO just announced, is rather interesting. Why? Well, because it brings some major improvements to audio. OPPO MariSilicon Y Bluetooth chip delivers wired audio quality. The name of this chip is the...
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 series to December security patch
Samsung has updated a few more Galaxy devices to the December 2022 Android security patch. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ are picking up the latest security update. The rollout has begun in Europe with firmware version G97*FXXSGHVL1. A global release should be just around the corner, though there’s no guarantee that the phones will receive the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) everywhere. They are scheduled to get quarterly security updates, so Samsung may skip a few releases in some markets.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is rolling out to Pixels
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 to its Pixel smartphones. As most of you know, the Android 13 QPR1 is now stable, so it’s time to focus on the second QPR release. As per usual, we’re going through the beta stage first. Android 13...
Foldable phones are more profitable than non-folding: report
Foldable smartphones are more profitable than conventional candy bar smartphones, independent research from Japanese firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions has revealed. The estimated cost of components for Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is about 38% of its retail price. That for the newly-launched Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is 46%.
You'll soon see horizontal videos on TikTok
What’s one thing that people know TikTok for? Vertical scrolling videos. This is the trend that other companies such as Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube have been following. However, as if it isn’t already a huge competition to YouTube, TikTok is currently testing out horizontal videos on its platform.
Your Tweets will be up to 4000 characters long
The character limit on tweets has been a pretty big subject surrounding Twitter for a while. We all remember the dog days of 120-character tweets, but those days ended a few years ago. While 280 characters are good enough to get your thought across, sometimes, you want just a bit more. Well, Elon Musk might give us a lot more. The Twitter CEO said that tweets will be up to 4000 characters long.
