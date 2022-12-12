ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Blocknative raises $15 million to provide global infrastructure to Ethereum

Three months ago, Ethereum successfully completed its Merge, shifting to an energy-saving proof-of-stake consensus model and fundamentally changing the ecosystem of the second-largest blockchain. Blocknative, a Web3 infrastructure company based in San Francisco, has capitalized on the new system of “block builders,” or providers who determine which transactions to include...

Comments / 0

Community Policy