Exclusive-Deutsche Bahn will not start Schenker sale before Q3/Q4 next year - document
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will not initiate plans to start the sale of its Schenker logistics business before the third or fourth quarter of next year due to the current market environment, a company document seen by Reuters on Thursday said.
Blocknative raises $15 million to provide global infrastructure to Ethereum
Three months ago, Ethereum successfully completed its Merge, shifting to an energy-saving proof-of-stake consensus model and fundamentally changing the ecosystem of the second-largest blockchain. Blocknative, a Web3 infrastructure company based in San Francisco, has capitalized on the new system of “block builders,” or providers who determine which transactions to include...
