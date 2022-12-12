ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arizona offers 2025 wing

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday and one player that received an offer was Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph small forward Tounde Yessoufou. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound 2025 prospect is rated as the 15th best player in the country according to 247Sports...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Closes Non-Conference Play With Loss to Arizona State

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Freshman Fredrick King had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots but it wasn't enough as Creighton lost 73-71 to Arizona State at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, Nev. The Bluejays, playing without All-BIG EAST center Ryan...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
Golf Digest

The best courses in Scottsdale under $100

Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy