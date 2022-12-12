Read full article on original website
Arizona offers 2025 wing
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy hit the recruiting trail on Wednesday and one player that received an offer was Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph small forward Tounde Yessoufou. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound 2025 prospect is rated as the 15th best player in the country according to 247Sports...
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs commits to USC
Former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was set to take three official visits this week but after spending the last two days at USC, the standout tackle decided to shut down his recruitment. “I’m staying home,” Barrs said. “I committed to USC during the visit and I couldn’t be more...
MaxPreps
Devon Dampier named 2022 MaxPreps Arizona High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
sports360az.com
“It Felt Like A NCAA Tournament Game” – ASU Beats Out Creighton 73-71
Arizona State won its eighth straight game and now holds a 10-1 record after beating Creighton 73-71 in Las Vegas. Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the way for the Sun Devils with 19 points, and the Sun Devils add another quality win to their resume as they head into Pac-12 play in just a few weeks.
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
ASU staff complete: What Dillingham, new coaches say about working in Tempe
Following Arizona State’s hiring of former Scottsdale Saguaro High School head coach Jason Mohns as tight ends coach Monday, Kenny Dillingham’s inaugural on-field staff is complete. Since being hired as the youngest FBS head coach at 32 years old on Nov. 27, the Valley native has brought in...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Closes Non-Conference Play With Loss to Arizona State
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Freshman Fredrick King had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots but it wasn't enough as Creighton lost 73-71 to Arizona State at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, Nev. The Bluejays, playing without All-BIG EAST center Ryan...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
allaboutarizonanews.com
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
AZFamily
Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
KTAR.com
Here’s what transportation projects have been funded by Prop 400
PHOENIX — Prop 400 is the region’s half cent sales tax that funds transportation projects in the Valley. A recently published report shows the work that was done throughout the year funded by the money collected by the tax. “There’s important freeway projects. Projects like the widening of...
247Sports
