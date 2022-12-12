ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Clayton News Daily

South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'

South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks. This is "godoksa," or "lonely deaths," a widespread phenomenon the government has been trying to combat for years as its population rapidly ages. Under South...
Clayton News Daily

North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in what has been a record year for test launches by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launches, reported by both South Korean and Japanese authorities, marked the 35th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test.
Clayton News Daily

What Is Lunar New Year? And When Is It in 2023?

You may have thought that New Year’s was only celebrated on January 1, but you couldn’t be more wrong. In other cultures, New Year’s actually doesn’t take place until much later. It’s referred to as Lunar New Year and is one of the most important Asian holidays of each year.

