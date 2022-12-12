Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
A Parade Of Lights Is Coming To Eastern Iowa
Around the holidays you see Christmas lights everywhere but what if you didn't have to go searching for them? What if you could just follow a map that has some of the best lighting displays in Eastern Iowa?. Something new involving Christmas lights is coming to Cedar Rapids and there...
Marengo Plant Didn’t Have Working Sprinklers Or Fire Alarms
The sprinkler system, smoke detectors, and fire hydrants at a Marengo recycling facility had either been disabled or were not in working order at the time of an explosion and fire last week that injured at least 15 people, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Law enforcement officials as well as the State Fire Marshall's Office are interviewing people who worked at the C-6 Zero plant to learn what sparked the blaze that took nearly 200 firefighters to put out.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]
You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
Popular Eastern Iowa Winery Soaks Up A National Honor for 2022
'Tis the season! Just in time for the holidays, and a lot of extra drinking, a local Eastern Iowa winery has just made a national publication list of the Top 8 Spirits of 2022. According to the highly-respected publication Wine Enthusiast, the experts in drinking,. All reviews have been blind...
Iowa Stalker Used Terrifyingly Common Tech To Track His Victim
An Iowa man has been taken into custody after he made multiple attempts to allegedly stalk his victim. The technology he used turned out to be what caught him in the end. Carl Shawver of Bettendorf was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of placing Apple AirTags on a woman's car.
Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’
For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
