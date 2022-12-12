Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
fox29.com
Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling
A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling. According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new twist in the search for Hawaii County’s next Chief of Police, all stemming from the Ironman World Championship event. It’s a final stretch for the four candidates to be Hawaii County’s next chief, but controversy is surrounding two with ties to the Ironman competition.
bigislandnow.com
Public interviews have begun for Hawaii County Police chief
On Monday, the Hawai’i County Police Commission interviewed the four finalists for the vacant position of chief during a public 5 1/2-hour special meeting in the Hilo County Council Chambers. Candidates Paul Applegate, Sherry Bird, Edward G. Ignacio and Benjamin T. Moszkowicz were peppered with more than 20 questions,...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter
A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly two weeks after Mauna Loa started erupting ― sending up fountains of lava as high as 500 feet and creating stunning lava rivers that moved downslope ― the volcano has gone quiet. The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no...
Courthouse News Service
Dual volcano eruptions on Hawaii Island wind down
HONOLULU (CN) — For about two weeks, Hawaii’s Big Island hosted the rare phenomenon of two simultaneous volcano eruptions. But for now, both Mauna Loa and Kilauea have fallen suddenly silent. The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday downgraded alert levels for both volcanoes to yellow ‘advisory’ from the...
Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man arrested following alleged domestic incident involving teen
A Hilo man was arrested following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night. Hawai‘i police were called the apartment complex, located on the 400 block of Waianuenue Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The teenaged victim reported that she had been involved in a violent altercation with her relative, 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, earlier in the night at a residence on Ho‘okina Place in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant
I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
bigislandnow.com
‘Home for the HiloDays’ returns with music, comedy, dancers and special guests
Remember the classic Christmas TV specials? Those star-studded extravaganzas hosted by the likes of Carol Burnett, Donny and Marie Osmond, Sonny and Cher, Bob Hope and Perry Como. Even “Star Wars” got into the act with a holiday special of its own in 1978. The festive shows folded...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Keaau, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
