US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
KEYT
South Korea’s middle aged men are dying ‘lonely deaths’
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks. This is “godoksa,” or “lonely deaths,” a widespread phenomenon the government has been trying to combat for years as its population rapidly ages.
KEYT
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit sub-Saharan Africa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel in January to South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal. The trip is the first of a string of Biden administration official visits to sub-Saharan Africa next year. The world’s second-largest continent is crucial to the global economy due to its rapidly growing population and significant natural resources. The U.S. is trying to respond to China’s deepening economic entrenchment in African nations as it surpasses the U.S. in trade with Africa. Yellen has spoken at length publicly about China’s financing practices on the continent, calling them “economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us.”
KEYT
Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.” The confusing about-face Friday involves years-old disputes about Spanish companies operating in Mexico, and Spain’s refusal to apologize for abuses committed during the conquest of Mexico in the colonial era. Mexico’s foreign policy appears to be largely conducted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has also placed “on pause” relations with Peru. López Obrador says Mexico still recognizes Pedro Castillo as Peru’s president despite lawmakers removing him from office for trying to dissolve Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.
KEYT
Death toll rises to 23 after landslide near campsite in Malaysia
The number of people killed in a landslide Friday near the Malaysian capital has risen to 23, while 10 people are still missing, Malaysia’s state media agency Bernama reported Saturday. The authorities have identified six bodies so far, Bernama reported, citing Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency. The landslide...
KEYT
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
KEYT
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
KEYT
Missing college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is safe in Spain, his family says
An American college student who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has told relatives he is safe in Spain, his family said Friday, seemingly resolving at least part of a mystery that sparked a multinational search. Kenny DeLand Jr. called his relatives early Friday, the family...
