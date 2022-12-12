ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Positive Came From Broncos’ Week 14 Loss To Chiefs

Not much has gone right for the Denver Broncos this season. Even in a game that they had their most success in offensively this season, scoring 28 points on the Kansas City Chiefs, they still fell short. The Chiefs found a little bit more, winning the game 34-28. That loss...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt

The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
ALABAMA STATE

