Oakland, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Correa's massive 13-year deal with Giants

Ladies and gentlemen, they got him. The Giants made a major splash Tuesday night, agreeing to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Once the news broke, Twitter wasted no time reacting to the big move. After San Francisco came up short in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves

When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Correa cashes in with Giants after rejecting Astros' offer

Carlos Correa bet on himself a year ago, and on Tuesday night, he won big. The 28-year-old shortstop agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. Correa's pact with the Giants comes 13 months after he passed...
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Answering lingering questions after Giants' Correa addition

SAN FRANCISCO -- In late September, as free agency was approaching for a second consecutive offseason, Carlos Correa dropped a juicy quote that ended up being the theme of his future employer's winter. "When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Guardians, Mike Zunino agree to 1-year deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement with veteran free agent catcher Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. Zunino will sign once he completes medical tests, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Russo rips 'desperate' Giants for 'crazy' Correa contract

The Giants shocked everyone Tuesday night by agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 million contract with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. That includes MLB Network's Chris Russo, who criticized San Francisco for the eye-popping contract Wednesday morning on "High Heat." "I didn't realize the Giants were this desperate,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Major NL East activity continues with Braves' big trade

It had been a quiet offseason for the Braves prior to Monday's three-team, nine-player trade with the Athletics and Brewers that sent Oakland's former catcher, Sean Murphy, to Atlanta. The Braves get a 28-year-old starting catcher in Murphy who was a Gold Glover in 2021 and one of the better...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Padres' pursuit of Vazquez 'intensified' after Bogaerts signing

Xander Bogaerts could be reunited with one of his former Boston Red Sox teammates in San Diego. The Padres are one of several teams interested in signing ex-Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Their pursuit of Vazquez "perhaps intensified" after signing Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA

