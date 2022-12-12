ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rain falls across San Diego, impacting holiday events

By Madison Weil
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsSIW_0jfODxCZ00

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It was cold and drizzly across San Diego on Sunday. While some holiday events were canceled, others were simply scaled back.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights was canceled all together due to safety concerns.

“Especially with a rain event with high winds, it’s very hard to see,” said Bill Edwards, Parade of Lights Coordinator.

Edwards says it’s disappointing, particularly for local restaurants, which rely on the extra reservations during the holiday season.

“Not only because the parade has been canceled, but with a lot of rain, customers are not gonna come down anyway,” said Edwards.

Families will have another opportunity next Sunday to catch the parade on its second weekend.

Over in Kensington, the annual Holiday Lights Bike Ride took place despite the rain. Out of the nearly 400 who signed up, about 100 showed up — braving the elements and supporting local businesses.

By 5 p.m. when the ride began, the rain had cleared.

“We thought it was important to move forward and luckily we have no rain,” said Megan Beauvais, President, Kensington Talmadge Business Association.

Downtown, the annual East Village Holiday Market and tree lighting event took place as well. People bundled up to enjoy live music and local vendors.

“It was a little rainy earlier [Sunday], which was a struggle with the whole setup of everything… but we’re here now with clear skies and made it happen,” said Ethan Olsen, Assistant District Manager of the East Village Association.

