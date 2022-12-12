Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ysnlive.com
DRAGONS TAKE THEIR SHOT AT SOUTH RANGE
NILES OH- Both NE8 conference rivals were coming off of tough losses and looking to bounce back. South Range has won the last nine games going back to 2018 when they first started to play Niles twice a year. However, this time it would be Niles getting their first win against the Raiders 50 to 38 at the Veterans Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday after a close first half which saw the score 32 to 27.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS GET BACK ON TRACK
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – Coming off a rough loss to Chaney, Howland found a way to get back in the win column on Tuesday night. Despite a 13-11 first quarter deficit, the host Tigers outscored LaBrae in the final three quarters 47-17 en route to a dominant 58-30 victory. It was a splendid performance by a Tiger team that held LaBrae to just three points in the third quarter, including not giving up a single field goal in that period.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY IS RAMPING UP MOMENTUM
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jason Hewlett dropped twenty-two points in three quarters as Chaney handed Liberty its fourth loss of the season, 63-20. Liberty (1-4) started the game handling the patented Chaney pressure well and were able to score with the Cowboy’s. KJ Turner and Evan Bates both hit from beyond the arc to keep the Leopard’s within striking distance at the end of one, trailing 16-12.
ysnlive.com
THERES NO SLOWING DOWN LOWELLVILLE
NORTH JACKSON OH- Lowellville is a team with high expectations this year inside the MVAC. There are a lot of preseason polls that have the Rockets finishing at the top of the conference. Some trams may let the outside pressure to succeed get to them, but that’s not how the Rockets fly. They came in to Tuesday night with a record of 3-0, and showed no signs of slowing down as their balanced offense ran loose on Jackson Milton in a 81-43 win.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES DON’T LOOK BACK
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Badger Braves took on their dreaded rival, The Bristol Panthers tonight at home. The Braves have not won against the Panther since the 2018-19 season. The Braves fell behind quickly in the first quarter but mounted a comeback at the end of the first to make it a one point deficit. The 2nd quarter is when the braves really found the momentum and found a small lead 32-27 going into halftime.
salemathletics.org
Salem falls 30-26 to Marlington
The 7th grade girls mounted a huge comeback , but came up just a little short falling to Marlington by a score of 30-26. Leading the way for Salem was Destany Cunningham with 11, Shea Burkhart with 8, and Olivia Lewis with 7 points. Next up for the Quakers is a road contest against West Branch on Thursday.
ysnlive.com
STRONG FINISH PROPELS MINERAL RIDGE TO VICTORY
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge came in to Monday night already with as many wins on the season as they’d had a year ago. But there are much larger goals in mind for the Rams. They were hungry to make waves in the MVAC, and McDonald was the first team standing in their way. In a game that was back and forth almost the entire night, Ridge found themselves down 39-38 with the clock winding down. However, the Rams slammed their foot on the gas and ended the game on a 11-0 run to win 49-39.
ysnlive.com
THE REBELLION RUNS STRONG
WARREN, OHIO- The Crestview Lady Rebels traveled to Champion tonight to take on the Champion Golden Flashes. The rebels got off to a hot start leading 15-4 after the first quarter and kept a strong 21-13 lead going into halftime. The Flashes came storming back to start the second half...
spectrumnews1.com
Mount Union returns to Stagg Bowl to seek 14th national title
ALLIANCE, Ohio — For the 22nd time in its football program’s history, the University of Mount Union will play in the NCAA Division III National Championship. Mount Union will appear in the Stagg Bowl for the 22nd time. The Purple Raiders have won 13 football national titles. The...
cleveland.com
New Kent State football coach Kenni Burns wants to add ‘Kent Grit’ to ‘FlashFAST’ – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is this guy?. That was what I was thinking when reports came out that Kent State had hired Kenni Burns as the new head football coach. He was associate head coach and running backs coach since 2017 at Minnesota. Burns reportedly will sign a five-year...
27 First News
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
Woman wins $50K lottery prize in East Palestine
A lottery player in East Palestine is $50,000 richer.
27 First News
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
Valley school district receives grant for new building; voters to decide
Salem City Schools learned last week that it will receive nearly $38 million to build a new pre-K–8 building.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
Major retail store chain closing another location in Ohio
A major retail store chain will be closing another location in Ohio next month. Read on to learn more. Next month the popular retail clothing chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Ohio store locations.
Realtors announce sale of downtown Youngstown building
A landmark building in downtown Youngstown has been sold.
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YSU professors get reinstated with back pay
YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
