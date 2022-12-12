ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?

An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 28 Spokane

Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He’s been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents

A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy