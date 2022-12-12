Read full article on original website
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This...
KYTV
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
Former Mo. boarding school director pleads to stay off registry
The former director of Agape Boarding School pleaded with a Cole County judge on Monday to keep himself off the state’s central registry of child abuse and neglect so he can keep working with children. Bryan Clemensen was the long-time director of the Stockton-based reform school for troubled boys...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
KMOV
Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
A Website ranked the Pros & Cons of Living in Missouri
What do you think, are there more Pros to living in Missouri or more Cons? A website put together its list of Pros and Cons, so let us dive into their pros and cons to figure out what they got right and what they got wrong... According to retirepedia.com, there...
kjluradio.com
No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
kcur.org
Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rule as critics warn of ‘slippery slope’
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing back against heavy criticism over a proposed set of regulations that would threaten state funding for libraries over "inappropriate" materials for minors. The period for public comment on those rules closes Thursday, Dec.15. “People can say what they want. I thought we'd...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He’s been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
Wyoming police arrest two accused of shooting at Missouri trooper
Authorities in Wyoming recently arrested two men accused of shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Ex-employee admits to Molotov cocktail attack at St. Charles restaurant
A man admitted to targeting a St. Charles restaurant in a Molotov cocktail attack while he was employed last year.
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.
One Missouri Senator isn't giving up on eliminating personal property tax
Another bill has been filed that would get rid of personal property taxes in Missouri. State Senator Bill Eigel introduced the bill — for the fourth year in a row.
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
