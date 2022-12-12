Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan’s transition
KHARTOUM (Reuters) – An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say. The outline deal signed by the military...
Turkey’s cenbank to stand pat after fulfilling Erdogan’s call for single digits: Reuters Poll
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, having decided to end the cycle after cutting it to 9% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s call for single-digit rates. The central bank has...
Moldova plans to sue Russia’s Gazprom for failure to stick to contract -deputy PM
(Reuters) -Moldova plans to sue Russia’s Gazprom for failing to fulfill its obligations under a contract to supply gas, Germany’s Deutsche Welle agency cited a senior official as saying on Wednesday. “They simply ignore their obligations. And they will pay for it,” Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu told...
Istanbul mayor says conviction reflects his success ahead of anti-Erdogan rally
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Thursday his jail sentence imposed this week was a punishment for his success, as opposition parties rally to support him and seek to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next year’s elections. A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Imamoglu...
Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
(Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no decision had been made yet on whether to go ahead with a repair of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines that were damaged by explosions in September. He was commenting on Canada’s plans to revoke a sanctions waiver...
UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.
EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated...
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on Thursday. “At exactly 7.00 o’clock this morning they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since...
Bulgaria’s GERB fails to install technocrat government to fill political void
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a technocrat government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, deepening a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country and bringing it closer to another snap election. GERB, the party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov who led the country for...
Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany, 37% keen to stay permanently: survey
BERLIN (Reuters) – The majority of the more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled to Germany after the Russian invasion feel welcome there and around 37% would like to settle permanently or for several years, a government-backed survey said on Thursday. The poll of 11,225 refugees carried out jointly...
Vatican in crowdfunding campaign to send thermal underwear to Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican on Thursday launched a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday to send thermal underwear to Ukraine to help residents survive the winter as they face power shortages amid the war with Russia. The Vatican’s charity office said in a statement that it had linked up...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday. The complaints from Raab’s previous time at the Ministry of Justice,...
Window closing for deal in U.S. Congress to protect ‘Dreamer’ immigrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over 200 advocates from around the United States converged on Capitol Hill this week with an 11th-hour mission: persuade lawmakers to provide citizenship to “Dreamer” immigrants who illegally entered the United States as children. Addinelly Moreno Soto, a 31-year-old communications aide who came to...
Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place
(Reuters) -The head of Slovakia’s ruling OLANO party offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government and backed its budget plans. “I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation,” Igor Matovic told a televised news conference. “My offer...
