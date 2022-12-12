Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ericsson to reach lower end of margin goal range by 2024
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Thursday it was committed to reaching the lower end of its long-term target of a profit (EBITA) margin of 15-18% by 2024 as it outlined strategy to investors. The company, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of 5G wireless...
104.1 WIKY
Lloyds hires ING tech boss as operations head
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s biggest domestic bank Lloyds has hired ING’s technology chief to run its operations, Lloyds said on Thursday. Ron van Kemenade will join Lloyds as group chief operating officer in June next year, the British bank said. Van Kemenade will be charged with helping...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. CFPB will look at improving exchange rate transparency among remittance providers -Chopra
(Reuters) – The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will look at how to improve exchange rate transparency among remittance providers to make clearer to consumers the fees they are charged for using such services, the agency’s director told a congressional committee on Wednesday. “When someone is sending a...
104.1 WIKY
Fidelity National agrees review, adds director after D.E. Shaw pressure
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fidelity National Information Services said on Thursday that it will undertake a strategic review and add a new director to its board after pressure from hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group. FIS also said it would speed up management changes, with Stephanie Ferris, who was scheduled to become...
104.1 WIKY
UK retailer Currys warns on profit as Nordic chill sweeps in
(Reuters) -British electricals retailer Currys cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after heavy discounting by rivals in the Nordics region drove it to a first-half loss, sending its shares as much as 10% lower. The company, which makes most of its money in the second half of the year,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
104.1 WIKY
Stripe, Shopify commit $11 million to carbon removal projects
LONDON (Reuters) – Online payments firm Stripe and e-commerce group Shopify have committed to spend $11 million supporting projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans in the latest round of the Frontier fund set up to develop the technology. Even with pledges of huge reductions in...
104.1 WIKY
HSBC’s disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A small group of HSBC’s Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank’s 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets. HSBC “underperforms its peers, violates...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 4.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by half...
104.1 WIKY
IMF completes review of Benin loan program, disburses $144 million
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had completed the first review under a 42-month financing program for Benin, giving the country immediate access to about $144 million. “The program is off to a strong start, with all end-June 2022 performance...
104.1 WIKY
TIM’s board indicates Italy’s telecoms lobby head as director – sources
MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) board has indicated Italy’s telecoms lobby chief Massimo Sarmi as a new director, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. A former TIM general manager and boss of the national post office Poste Italiane, Sarmi, 74, is currently chairman of TIM’s last-mile network unit FiberCop.
104.1 WIKY
UK PM Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs – Daily Mail
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce anti-strike laws to protect lives and livelihoods, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday. In an interview to the newspaper, Sunak said he hopes that union leaders can see that it is not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
Blocknative raises $15 million to provide global infrastructure to Ethereum
Three months ago, Ethereum successfully completed its Merge, shifting to an energy-saving proof-of-stake consensus model and fundamentally changing the ecosystem of the second-largest blockchain. Blocknative, a Web3 infrastructure company based in San Francisco, has capitalized on the new system of “block builders,” or providers who determine which transactions to include...
104.1 WIKY
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
104.1 WIKY
J.P.Morgan hikes China’s 2023 economic growth estimate
(Reuters) – Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China’s gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world’s second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions. The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to...
104.1 WIKY
ING names new managers, Abay to head retail banking
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday said it intends to promote Pinar Abay to head of retail banking. Ms. Abay, a Turkish national who currently oversees ING’s Benelux businesses, replaces Aris Bogdaneris, who is leaving in August 2023. Separately, ING named...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies’ smooth bond issuance...
104.1 WIKY
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- SailPoint Technologies, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that KuppingerCole’s “Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration” report named SailPoint an Overall Leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) for the fifth consecutive year. SailPoint received a clean sweep of “strong positive” ratings across KuppingerCole’s IGA criteria and was named a leader across all industry categories, spanning overall, product, market, and innovation leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005762/en/ KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0