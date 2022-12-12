ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon.

And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there be a white Christmas?

Since 1884 Middle Tennessee has seen 20 plus Christmases with a trace of snow.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

A couple of long-range models show at this time a chance of flurries at the very least for Christmas Eve. One thing both models seem to agree on is that it will be a chilly Christmas at this point. We will continue to update as we get closer, but, for those dreaming, cross your fingers.

As for this week : Looking at some sun today, rains with winds returning Tuesday-Wednesday with gusty winds, and then by Thursday, we will see the sun for a few days. But, also, dropping temps back to more seasonal levels. Your final shopping weekend right now looks chilly, but, sunny.

Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-15,2022 Return Of the Sun

For a December day, this is actually a pretty decent one. But, We are going to see noticeably cooler temps this weekend and blustery winds, but, at least it is a sunny weekend forecast. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As For today: Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near […] The post WEATHER 12-15,2022 Return Of the Sun appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-14,2022 Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Two or three rounds of rain could rainfall totals close […] The post WEATHER 12-14,2022 Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-12,2022 Winds and Rain Return

Unplug the inflatables and check outdoor decorations as the winds will kick up today and tonight and the rains return after midnight. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, […] The post WEATHER 12-12,2022 Winds and Rain Return appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later […] The post WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-12,2022 Break From The Rain

We are catching a break from the rain today. It’s a good time to either deflate, or make sure those inflatables are secured, and double-check any outdoor Christmas decorations as gusty winds move in tomorrow from the SW and rain returns late Tuesday. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today […] The post WEATHER 12-12,2022 Break From The Rain appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-11,2022 The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow

But, not today. Maybe a peak this afternoon. Good news we will dry out for a couple of days, and the chance of seeing the sun tomorrow is good. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Sunday: Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, […] The post WEATHER 12-11,2022 The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Burgess Falls

One of the most beloved waterfalls in Tennessee resides within Burgess Falls State Park, here in Middle Tennessee. Affectionately Called "The Queen", Burgess Falls is an incredible sight to see. Belonging to a park full of history and adventure just waiting to be explored over and over again!
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon

Get out to those festivals and parades early because the rains are forecast to return by mid-late afternoon and stay with us through the evening. If you are looking for a glimmer of hope to this dreary pattern, the start of your work week may include the appearance of the sun according to the extended. […] The post WEATHER 12-10,2022 Rains Return This Afternoon appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-9,2022 Rainy and Foggy

The good news… we are going to catch a break this weekend and the warmer temps are going to remain with us for a couple of more days. But, today isn’t that day. FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Friday Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly […] The post WEATHER 12-9,2022 Rainy and Foggy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-7,2022 Rains Remain, Localized Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms could produce some localized flooding of […] The post WEATHER 12-7,2022 Rains Remain, Localized Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-8,2022 Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Please be aware that localized flooding is a possibility. It will be Sunday or Monday before we see a small break from this rainy pattern. Warmer temps will remain in place also through the weekend. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 62. Northeast […] The post WEATHER 12-8,2022 Wash, Rinse, Repeat appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
