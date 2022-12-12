ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

By Clark Shelton
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon.

And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there be a white Christmas?

Since 1884 Middle Tennessee has seen 20 plus Christmases with a trace of snow.

A couple of long-range models show at this time a chance of flurries at the very least for Christmas Eve. One thing both models seem to agree on is that it will be a chilly Christmas at this point. We will continue to update as we get closer, but, for those dreaming, cross your fingers.

As for this week: Looking at some sun today, rains with winds returning Tuesday-Wednesday with gusty winds, and then by Thursday, we will see the sun for a few days. But, also, dropping temps back to more seasonal levels. Your final shopping weekend right now looks chilly, but, sunny.

Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
