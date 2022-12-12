Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
Physician Assistant Graduate Eager to Provide Primary Care in Hometown
Stephen Brown’s family has been a healthcare fixture in his hometown of Mansfield. His dad and brother are the second and third generation of Ohioans to work in the family’s optometry practice. His mother’s a nurse and an older sister is a physical therapist assistant. After graduating...
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
In celebration of Saturday’s Commencement, we wind back the UToledo clock more than a century to students graduating from the College of Education circa 1918. For details on the celebration for the Class of 2022, visit utoledo.edu/commencement.
fcnews.org
Four County names Students of Month
Four County Career Center recently announced Students of the Month from the local area. Henna Law from Wauseon High School is the daughter of Jon Hill and Tiffany Emery and is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Woods.
utoledo.edu
Bioengineering Graduate Charts Personal Growth as Rocket
Branigan Lyczkowski came to The University of Toledo because of her mother and grandfather, both of whom were Rockets. Graduating Saturday with a bachelor of science degree in bioengineering, Lyczkowski also charted her own journey of personal growth during her time at UToledo. What she’s most proud of, Lyczkowski said,...
utoledo.edu
2020-22 Alcohol, Other Drugs Programs Biennial Review Available
The U.S. Department of Education’s Drug-Free Schools and Campuses Regulations require institutions of higher education to review their alcohol and other drug programs and policies every two years. As such, The University of Toledo prepares a review biennially in accordance with federal guidelines. Read the report online. “The purpose...
them.us
The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections
The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
utoledo.edu
Education Student Fuels Teaching Passion in Korea Work-Study Program
Mitchell Grilliot expected to graduate from UToledo with a degree in engineering. After three semesters at the College of Engineering, however, Grilliot, a resident of Perrysburg, realized he didn’t enjoy coding at all. In a quick attempt to find a new career path, he switched into the Judith Herb...
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
Barstool Sportsbook may be fined after live show at the University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barstool Sportsbook may be hit with a $250,000 fine from state regulators because of a live event outside the University of Toledo’s football stadium. The Ohio Casino Control Commission issued a notice of violation to Penn Entertainment, which takes bets under the Barstool brand name. Regulators say the company broke two rules; advertising on or near a college campus and targeting customers who are under 21.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony
University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
utoledo.edu
University to Close for Winter Break
As a reminder, the University will close for the annual winter break from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, at a time when most departments are slower than usual. Access to buildings will be restricted, and facility operations and ground maintenance also will be limited during the break. The University of Toledo Medical Center and its operations will remain open for patients and their guests.
WLWT 5
Two Ohio Girl Scouts receive award for helping save young girls' life
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — A pair of southern Ohio Girl Scouts received a rare award for saving a young person's life. On Tuesday, fourth graders Lucy Sanders and Maddalyn Hill were recognized for their heroic efforts at the Springfield Township Board of Trustees meeting and received the Girl Scouts' Medal of Honor.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
fcnews.org
North Star honored for expansion project
North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim. Overview: Dan talks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim about her recent medical debt relief plan in Toledo, which partners with RIP Medical Debt and uses ARPA funds to eliminate $240 million in medical debt in Lucas County. 1:00 – Things...
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
utoledo.edu
Rocket Named Third-Team All-America Defensive Back by Associated Press
Toledo sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was named to his second major All-America team on Monday, earning third-team distinctions from the Associated Press as a defensive back. Last week, Mitchell earned Second-Team All-America honors from Walter Camp, the longest-running college football All-America team, having made selections since 1889. The Associated Press...
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
Lucas County Children Services says more foster parents are needed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is asking people to step up and help provide stability for abused and neglected children by becoming foster parents. Julie Malkin, LCCS director of communications, said there are over 500 kids in foster care in Lucas County, but only about 200 foster parents.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
