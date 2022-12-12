Hundreds turn out to support kids with cancer at Hauser Lake Fire Department's Breakfast with Santa

Read full article on original website
Northwest Autism Center to host sensory-friendly Santa event
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. "We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment," says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren't showing up ahead of holidays
Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind.
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets
SPOKANE, Wash. - For days, plows have driven through the City of Spokane, clearing the roads after last week’s snowstorm. Yet, by nearly day four after the snowfall, many streets are still covered in snow and ice. “Residential neighborhoods are just as important as the main arterials,” Carolyn Brasch...
Crescent window displays back up with new pieces of Spokane history
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the most wonderful time of the year. The hot chocolate is warm, the Ch…
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
Second teen arrested in connection to robberies in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7. The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery. SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and more...
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, no major injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win
Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
Ben Gregg sparks slow-starting Gonzaga, reaches career-high point & rebound totals against Northern Illinois
Ben Gregg has routinely bullied Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters during intrasquad scrimmages this season. Drew Timme, in his own words, claims he’s been “cooked” by the sophomore on more than one occasion. Anton Watson’s had his chops busted too. So, it was a relief to see...
