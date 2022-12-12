Read full article on original website
Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans
Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of…
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare Advantage ads that are confusing or misleading could be banned under a new rule that was proposed Wednesday by the Biden administration to protect seniors. Nearly half of all seniors or people with disabilities who are enrolled in the Medicare program through the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have Medicare Advantage plans. “CMS released a proposed rule today that...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ziegler: Staffing challenges contribute to SNF downsizing decisions
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to operating a skilled nursing facility. In a recent issue of Senior Living Finance Z-news, specialty investment bank Ziegler offers some guidance for not-for-profit providers of skilled nursing services considering downsizing. Many nursing home providers are looking to restructure and downsize. A 2021 Ziegler CFO...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
AHRQ seeks comment on healthcare workplace safety for staff, patients
The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality hopes to develop, through the Department of Health and Human Services, a National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety in partnership with healthcare systems, patients, families, caregivers, other federal agencies and stakeholders. AHRQ is requesting comments from the public on this initiative by Jan. 26.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Argentum joins coalition pressuring Congress to pass ‘essential’ financial relief
Argentum was among the senior living and care-based organizations that joined a coalition of 5,000 businesses across the nation urging congressional leadership to pass financial relief legislation by the end of the year. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent economic downturn and natural disasters, certain tax provisions that...
